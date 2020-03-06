Global Food Extrusion Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Food Extrusion Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Extrusion market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Food Extrusion market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Food Extrusion market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Food Extrusion Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Food Extrusion market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Food Extrusion Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global food extrusion market is expected to value at more than US$ 60 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% over the next 10 years. The global food extrusion market report has been segmented on the basis of extruder, process, food product, and region.

Global Food Extrusion Market: Introduction

Food extrusion is a process by which a mix of ingredients is forced through a perforated plate or dye opening to produce food products of desired shape, size, and texture. Cereal chips, croutons, crackers, cheese snacks, and pet feeds are some of the common food products produced by this process.

Global Food Extrusion Market: Dynamics

Global food extrusion market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate of 5.3% over the forecast period. Rapidly growing global population, rapid industrialization, globalization, and growing disposable income in various countries are some of the major factors that are expected to drive growth of target market in the years to come.

Development of new technologies, variety in products, strategic packaging and marketing strategies are factors that are expected to support growth of the global food extrusion market. In addition, growing number of working mothers worldwide, especially in developing countries, such as China and India is anticipated to increase demand for processed food. This, in turn, is expected to support growth of the food extrusion market.

Moreover, easy availability of extruded snacks in supermarkets, hypermarkets and retail stores is aiding in increasing sales and revenue for the players in the market. Some of the major players are also focusing on making their products available on E-commerce websites. This helps consumer check for various products available and order online without any hassle. In a way, it helps manufacturers increase brand visibility and increase consumer base. Aforementioned factors are expected to have a positive impact on growth of the global food extrusion market.

However, stringent regulations by government authorities such as US FDA concerning food processing, growing awareness regarding health among individuals and increasing tax on junk foods in certain countries may hamper revenue growth of target market over the forecast period.

Global Food Extrusion Market Analysis, by Extruder:

Currently, among the extruder segments, the twin screw extruders segment dominates in the global food extrusion market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period with highest CAGR of over 5.2%.

Global Food Extrusion Market Analysis, by Process:

Currently, among process segments, the hot extrusion process segment dominates in the global food extrusion market in terms of revenue. However, the cold extrusion process segment is projected to register comparatively higher CAGR of over 5.1% which is higher than that for cold extrusion process.

Global Food Extrusion Market Analysis, by Food Product:

Currently, among segments based on food products, the savory snacks segment occupies lead position with respect to revenue share in the global food extrusion market. Furthermore, the savory segment is expected to register higher growth rate of over 5.4%, when compared to other food product segments.

Global Food Extrusion Market Analysis, by Region:

Currently, Asia Pacific market dominates with major share in terms of revenue in the global food extrusion market, and is projected to sustain its dominance over the forecast period with highest CAGR of over 5.3%. This can be attributable to increasing globalization, rising preference for fast food or ready-to-eat food products, and growing per capita income and spending capacity among individuals in countries in the region. In addition, rising preference for extruded snacks of different size and shapes, especially by younger population and toddlers is expected to drive demand for food extrusion and support market growth.

The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to presence of large number of players in the countries in the region, and constantly increasing preference for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook packed food products.

For instance, according to PastaFits Organization:

Collectively, the US consumes 5.95 Bn pounds of pasta per year

An average American consumes approximately 20 Lbs. of pasta annually. This makes it the 6th highest food per capita in the country.

Moreover, according to United States Census Bureau, 14 March 2019 was celebrated as National Potato Chip Day.

The Europe market is estimated to account for moderate revenue share and is projected to register moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold comparatively lower revenue shares in the global food extrusion market. However, the markets can prove to be beneficial to manufacturers as the overall cost of production will be low thereby increasing the profit margins.

Some Key developments by major players in global food extrusion market include:

In 2018, PepsiCo, Inc. announced launch of branded extruded snacks and potato chips, in order to cater to rising demand for healthy snacks among health-conscious consumers.

In 2018, Snyders Bakery acquired US-based G&S Foods/Tastysnack Quality Foods, Inc., in order to expand its extruded and enrobed product offerings.

In 2019, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, commonly referred to as DuPont, launched six new plant-based protein nuggets from its SUPRO and TRUPRO product range. Plant-based protein nuggets or crisps are extruded ingredients commonly used in nutrition bars, snacks and cereals to increase protein content while delivering a crispy, crunchy texture.

Global Food Extrusion Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by, Extruder:

Single Screw Extruders

Twin Screw Extruders

Contra Twin Screw Extruders

Segmentation by, Process:

Cold Extrusion

Hot Extrusion

Segmentation by, Food Product:

Savory Snacks

Breakfast Cereals

Bread

Flours & Starches

Textured Protein

Functional Ingredients

Others

Segmentation by, Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Food Extrusion Market

Ralston Foods Inc.

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG

Frito-Lay North America, Inc.

Clextral SAS

Leng D’or S.A

Europe Snacks SAS

The Kellogg Company

Michael Foods, Inc.

Calbee Inc.

Eat REAL

Key Insights Covered: Global Food Extrusion Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Food Extrusion industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Food Extrusion industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Food Extrusion industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Food Extrusion industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Food Extrusion industry.

Research Methodology: Global Food Extrusion Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Food Extrusion Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580