Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Flywheel Energy Storage market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Flywheel Energy Storage market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Flywheel Energy Storage market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Flywheel Energy Storage Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Flywheel Energy Storage market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global flywheel energy storage market is expected to value at nearly US$ 0.3 Bn in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 10.2%. The global flywheel energy storage market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market: Overview

A flywheel energy storage system is a type of an electromechanical system which is used for storing energy in the form of kinetic energy. Flywheel systems are made up of various materials that contain those materials composed of steel, resin, carbon-fiber composite, glass rotors.

Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market: Dynamics

An increasing number of data centers, owing to augmented demand for cloud-based services and the rising need for supporting digitization across the globe are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, rising need for new utility infrastructure, coupled with increasing electricity rates and rising adoption of electric vehicles in developed as well as developing countries are expected to fuel growth of the global market.

Demand for flywheel storage systems is increasing as they offer up-regulation and down-regulation while spinning at the same duration, provide instant response, with the ability to change power input and output rapidly. This is in turn estimated to support global market growth.

For instance, In January 2016, Amber Kinetics, Inc. signed an agreement with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) for 20 Megawatts of storage using its game-changing, four-hour duration Gen-2 Flywheel Systems. This steel flywheel technology was designed to help reduce the pricing, and enhance operational safety and flexibility for utility-scale energy storage.

Demand for both energy storage and sophisticated operation controls is expected to boost adoption on flywheel energy storage systems, owing to the shifting trend from using high-cost diesel fuel to variable renewable resources from the recent past.

Rapid urbanization in emerging economies has resulted in an increasing need for additional electricity reserve capacity. Grid infrastructure in some emerging economies is comparatively weak and may be susceptible to frequent outages, owing to limited capacity to effectively integrate local renewable energy resources. This is another key factor expected to boost demand for flywheel energy storage systems to a significant extent.

Increasing initiatives by governments of various countries to provide electricity in remote or underdeveloped areas are some of the key factors expected to fuel growth of the global market.

For instance, under the Saubhagya Scheme, the Government of India had invested US$ 2.6 Bn till December 2018, for providing electricity to approximately four crore rural households

Increasing requirement for renewable energy resources, owing to increasing concerns about the depletion of non-renewable resources is a factor expected to propel growth of the target market.

According to an article published by DownToEarth.Org, global non-renewable resources are depleting by 45% a year

Increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply to facilitate the rapid pace of industrial development activities across the globe is one of the key factor expected to create opportunities for major players operating in the global market to develop reliable and cost-effective electrical energy storage mechanisms such as flywheels, which turns in growth of the global market.

Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market, Analysis by Type:

Among type segments, the composite rims segment is expected to account for majority revenue share and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Moreover, the composite rimes segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of over 9.8% over the forecast period.

Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market, Analysis by Application:

Among the application segments, the distributed energy generation segment in the target market has been estimated to account for majority revenue share and is expected to register CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period.

Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market, Analysis by Region:

North America market accounts for the largest revenue market share and is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period, attributable to rapid industrialization, and losses incurred because of outages in countries in this region is leading to increasing demand for UPS for providing continuous power supply and conditioning at data centers in various industrial verticals in the region.

For instance, in October 2016, General Electric Company, which is a US-based company, partnered with US-based VYCON, Inc. in order to add a flywheel energy storage option for some of its UPS products for critical facilities, which is a category that includes data centers

The Europe market is projected to account for a second highest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, attributable to increasing infrastructural spending and rising demand from energy generation sector for flywheel energy storage solutions.

For instance, in September 2018, Irish Energy Storage Association received funding of approximately US$ 3.4 Mn to start the operation of hybrid flywheel battery system in Ireland as part of a pilot system service project

The market in Asia Pacific region is projected to contribute significant revenue shares, owing to rising demand for UPS systems and necessity to maintain an uninterrupted supply of power for commercial and industrial sectors in economies such as China, Japan, and India, which turns in growth of the target market.

Governments in emerging economies in the Asia Pacific have announced ambitious targets for zero-emission electric vehicles, and are providing subsidies for electric vehicle manufacturers and consumers, and as a result, demand for hybrid electric vehicles with flywheel energy storage systems is increasing rapidly. These are some additional factors expected to propel growth of the target market in this region.

For instance, in May 2017, the Indian government announced an initiative with the objective to completely shift toward electric vehicles by 2030. Moreover, the government plans to have at least 6 million electric and hybrid vehicles on the roads by 2020 under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020, and Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India Scheme).

Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Steel Rims

Composite Rims

Segmentation by Application:

Uninterrupted Power Supply

Distributed Energy Generation

Data Centers

Others (Transportation, Spacecraft, and Military)

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market

Beacon Power, LLC

Calnetix Technologies, LLC

EnSync, Inc.

Temporal Power, Ltd.

VYCON, Inc.

STORNETIC GmbH

Piller Group GmbH

Melrose Industries PLC (GKN Hybrid Power Limited)

Alstom Transport SA

Pentadyne Power Corporation

Key Insights Covered: Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Flywheel Energy Storage industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Flywheel Energy Storage industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Flywheel Energy Storage industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Flywheel Energy Storage industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Flywheel Energy Storage industry.

Research Methodology: Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580