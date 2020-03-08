Global Flame Retardants Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Flame Retardants Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Flame Retardants market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Flame Retardants market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Flame Retardants market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Flame Retardants Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Flame Retardants market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Flame Retardants Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global flame retardants market estimated to value at around US$ 16 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2%. The global flame retardant market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

Global Flame Retardants Market: Overview

Flame retardants are widely used in manufacturing materials of various combustible products to increase resistance to ignition and fire safety of products. For example, flame retardants used in production of plastics products which have a wide range of chemical and mechanical properties as well as these products differ in combustion behavior. Therefore, they are matched with appropriate flame retardants to retain the major material functionalities and offer high fire resistance capability.

Global Flame Retardants Market: Dynamics

Increasing fire incidence in emerging countries across the globe has burgeoned rules and regulations that are associated with the flame resistance property of various products such as electronics and furniture countries is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Increasing use of flame retardants owing to its high temperature tolerance property in production of products that are made from wood specially furniture and childrens products that are highly regulated with various safety standards those supported by the government in manufacturing sector is among major factor expected to boost growth of the global market in the near future.

Growing demand for various flame retardants such as brominated flame retardants, chlorinated flame retardants, phosphorous flame retardants by automotive manufacturing sector, owing to its ability to reduce the combustion time and threshold, and high capability to prevent fire from spreading. Aforementioned is a factor expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Flame retardants are used in wide range of materials to ensure the fire safety of products such as foam and fiber insulation materials, plastics, foams in mattresses, furniture, wood products, and textiles. These products or materials are used as parts in production of electrical equipment, automobiles, and aircraft. Factors mentioned above of wide application usage of flame retardants is expected to proliferate growth of the globe market in the coming 10 years.

However, upcoming stringent rules and regulations by government regarding use of flame retardants in various raw materials, reduced economic capability of recycling products that have been coated with flame retardants, and growing environmental and health concerns associated with conventional flame retardants are among major factors expected to hamper growth of the global market to a certain extend.

Global Flame Retardants Market: Opportunities and Trend

Growing integration of nanotechnology in flame retardants such as exfoliated clays and nanocomposites or polymers which have unveiled excellent flame retardant properties is a key opportunity which is expected to anticipates high revenue growth opportunities for prominent players in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing R&D activities in developing effective synergist compounds to expand and enhance the flame retardants applications across the industrial verticals is among some major factors expected to create significant revenue opportunities for players in the global market.

Global Flame Retardants Market: Segment Analysis

Analysis by Type:

Currently, among the type segments, the alumina trihydrate segment is accounts for major market share in terms of revenue and expected to maintain its dominance in the near future. The alumina trihydrate segment expected to register a CAGR over 6.1% over the forecast period.

Analysis by Application:

Currently, the epoxy resins segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and expected to account for around CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. Various products are synthesized by using reaction of end-capped reactive elastomers which includes epoxy resins is a factor expected to support growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Analysis by End User:

Currently, the automotive segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and expected to account for around CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Increasing use of flame retardants as a protective covering for various mechanical parts especially engine to protect it in case of fire is a factor expected to drive growth of the automotive segment.

Global Flame Retardants Market: Region Analysis

Market in Asia Pacific dominates the global market in terms of revenue and expected to maintain its dominance in the near future, followed by markets in North America.

Asia Pacific flame retardant market is expected to register highest growth in terms of revenue and expected to account for CAGR over 6.2% over the forecast period

Increasing production of electronic devices and high presence of prominent electronic device manufacturers is resulting into demand for fire safe chemicals utilization to increase temperature tolerance of these products is a key factor expected to drive growth of the flame retardants market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Moreover, as flame retardants provide fire protective benefits therefore they are used in three major categories of building materials such as structural elements, cables and electrical wires, and insulation in construction sector is a factor supporting growth of the Asia Pacific flame retardant market in the near future.

Factors expected to register second highest CAGR over 6% growth in the North America flame retardants market are, increasing utilization of flame retardants in building materials and products and increasing number of automobiles owing to increasing rising income levels and changing lifestyle of consumers. In addition, growing concerns regarding fire accidents in developed countries such as US and Canada and increasing advanced infrastructure development activities in North America is resulting into high demand for materials with fire resistant composites such as flame retardants. This demand is primarily attributed, owing to flame retardants ability to stop, resist, or reduce the speed of fire from spreading which in turn is expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Market in Europe is expected to register moderate growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for new flame retardant formulated solutions such as flexible polyurethane foams by automotive manufacturers and presence of major manufacturers in countries in the region are factors expected to boost growth of the Europe flame retardants market during the forecast period. Currently, the industry 4.0 revolution is a growing trend observed in the global market which offers digitalization, that provides data exchange and automation in manufacturing technologies is another factor supporting growth of the flame retardants market in the Europe region. In addition, increasing construction activities is resulting into growing demand for flame retardants owing to its fire resistance capability in emerging countries in Europe region.

Global Flame Retardants Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Alumina Trihydrate

Antimony Trioxide

Brominated Flame Retardants

Chlorinated Flame Retardants

Phosphorous Flame Retardants

Others (Boron Compounds and Magnesium Hydroxide)

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Organic Solvent

Polyolefin

Epoxy Resins

PVC

Other (Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Rubber, Engineering Thermoplastics, and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET))

Segmentation on the basis of end user:

Construction

Electronic

Aerospace

Automotive

Others (Textile, etc.)

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Flame Retardants Market

DowDuPont Inc

BASF SE

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Nabaltec AG

ICL Industrial Products

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

Clariant AG

Key Insights Covered: Global Flame Retardants Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Flame Retardants industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Flame Retardants industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Flame Retardants industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Flame Retardants industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Flame Retardants industry.

Research Methodology: Global Flame Retardants Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

