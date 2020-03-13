Global Fighter Aircraft Market-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The fighter aircraft market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– As the countries are striving to enhance their aerial combat capabilities, several nations are upgrading their existing fighter jets or are replacing their aging fleet with newer generation aircraft with advanced features.

– Technology advancements in stealth and precision weapons are further supporting the development of fighter aircraft market, since, every nation want their combat capabilities to be up-to-date.

– However, the development and adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles can act as a restraint for fighter jets.

– Budget constraints can also prevent few smaller countries to opt for next-generation fighter jets which can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586705

Scope of the Report

A fighter aircraft can be termed as a high-speed military aircraft which possesses the capability for carrying out air-to-air combat missions. High speed, ease in maneuvering as well as a relatively smaller size are considered to be the hallmarks of the fighter aircraft. These aircraft can also carry heavy payloads and are capable of performing electronic warfare, ground attack, and air-to-air combat. The report also covers the analysis of Conventional Take-Off and Landing, Short Take-Off and Landing, and Vertical Take-Off and Landing.

Key Market Trends

Conventional Take-Off and Landing is Projected to Grow with the Highest CAGR

Currently, Conventional Take-Off and Landing has the highest share of all the segments. Conventional take-off and landing refer to a method in which an aircraft accelerates along the ground until they have enough power for take-off. Most of the fighter aircraft currently manufactured are based on a conventional take-off and landing configuration. Currently, there are various programs which are going on in terms of conventional take-off and landing fighter aircraft. Under the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) Program, the US Department of Defense (DOD) are planning to acquire more than 2400 new generation F-35s. Of the total acquisition, more than 1,700 aircraft shall be F-35A. Moreover, the F-35A shall replace the F-16 and the F-15 fighter aircraft. Singapore is also in plans to replace their aging F-16 fighter jets with the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Thus, upcoming developments shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

North America is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

In the fighter aircraft market, North America shall experience the highest growth. Various developments in the North American region in terms of fighter aircraft shall lead to its high growth. The US Air Force has since the end of the Second World War been regarded as the supreme air force of the world. Currently, the United States has over 2000 fighter aircraft and the US Department of Defense are now focused on upgrading its fighter aircraft fleet. Additionally, the USAF (the United States Air Force) plans to increase their fighter aircraft squadron from 55 to 65 in the coming years in order to deal with the growing military might of China and Russia. In 2018, Lockheed Martin announced its plan to develop an updated version of their F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft for the USAF. Lockheed Martin plans to combine the top features of the F-35 and the F-22 aircraft into the F-22 Raptor Hybrid aircraft. Thus, various ongoing developments in terms of fighter aircraft shall lead to its growth in North America in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

Various players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Airbus Defence and Space, Dassault Aviation, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited hold significant market share as of December 2018. Various initiatives, as well as product innovations, which are being done by companies, have led them to strengthen their presence in the market. The Boeing Company, Airbus Defence and Space, Lockheed Martin and Dassault Aviation hold the major market share. In 2019, Dassault Aviation reported the first delivery of the Rafale fighter aircraft for the country of Qatar. The first Rafale delivery has happened on schedule after a contract was signed between Qatar and Dassault Aviation for 24 Rafale fighter aircraft to equip for the Qatari Air Force.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/fighter-aircraft-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Take-Off and Landing

5.1.1 Conventional Take-Off and Landing

5.1.2 Short Take-Off and Landing

5.1.3 Vertical Take-Off and Landing

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Latin America

5.2.2.1 Mexico

5.2.2.2 Brazil

5.2.2.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Europe

5.2.4.1 United Kingdom

5.2.4.2 Germany

5.2.4.3 France

5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.2 Saab AB

6.4.3 The Boeing Company

6.4.4 Airbus Defence and Space

6.4.5 United Aircraft Corporation

6.4.6 Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Co. Ltd.

6.4.7 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

6.4.8 BAE Systems plc

6.4.9 Dassault Aviation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586705

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155