Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026March 19, 2020
This report researches the worldwide Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.
This study categorizes the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Bekaert
Euclid Chemical
Nycon
Propex
Sika
Hunan Sunshine
Junwei Metal Fiber
Owens Corning
Harex
Huierjie
Fibercon
GCP Applied Technologies
Taian Tongban Fiber
Fabpro Polymers
Wuhan Xintu
Ganzhou Daye
Bautech
ABC Polymer Industries
EPC
FORTA
Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Breakdown Data by by Type
Steel Concrete Fiber
Synthetic Concrete Fiber
Glass Concrete Fiber
Others
Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Breakdown Data by Application
Industrial Flooring
Bridge & Road
Residential & commercial Building
Others
Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Breakdown Data by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) :
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Introduction
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Steel Concrete Fiber
1.4.3 Synthetic Concrete Fiber
1.4.4 Glass Concrete Fiber
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Industrial Flooring
1.5.3 Bridge & Road
1.5.4 Residential & commercial Building
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production
2.1.1 Global Product Name Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Product Name Production 2015-2026
2.1.3 Global Product Name Capacity 2015-2026
2.1.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)
3.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production by Regions
4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production
4.2.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in North America
4.2.4 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production
4.3.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production
4.4.2 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production
4.5.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Import & Export
Chapter Five: Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 U.S.
5.2.4 Canada
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 U.K.
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Regions
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Taiwan
5.4.9 Indonesia
5.4.10 Thailand
5.4.11 Malaysia
5.4.12 Philippines
5.4.13 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Mexico
5.5.4 Brazil
5.5.5 Argentina
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 Saudi Arabia
5.6.5 U.A.E
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Type
6.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Bekaert
8.1.1 Bekaert Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)
8.1.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Euclid Chemical
8.2.1 Euclid Chemical Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)
8.2.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Nycon
8.3.1 Nycon Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)
8.3.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Propex
8.4.1 Propex Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)
8.4.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Sika
8.5.1 Sika Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)
8.5.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Hunan Sunshine
8.6.1 Hunan Sunshine Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)
8.6.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Junwei Metal Fiber
8.7.1 Junwei Metal Fiber Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)
8.7.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Owens Corning
8.8.1 Owens Corning Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)
8.8.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Harex
8.9.1 Harex Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)
8.9.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Huierjie
8.10.1 Huierjie Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)
8.10.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Fibercon
8.12 GCP Applied Technologies
8.13 Taian Tongban Fiber
8.14 Fabpro Polymers
8.15 Wuhan Xintu
8.16 Ganzhou Daye
8.17 Bautech
8.18 ABC Polymer Industries
8.19 EPC
8.20 FORTA
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Forecast 2020-2026
9.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Forecast 2020-2026
9.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 North America
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.3.2 U.S.
10.3.3 Canada
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 U.K.
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Taiwan
10.5.8 Indonesia
10.5.9 Thailand
10.5.10 Malaysia
10.5.11 Philippines
10.5.12 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Forecast by Country 2020-2026
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.3 Brazil
10.6.4 Argentina
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.7.2 Turkey
10.7.3 Saudi Arabia
10.7.4 U.A.E
Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Upstream Market
11.1.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Raw Material
11.1.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Distributors
11.5 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Customers
Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
