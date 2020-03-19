Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

This report researches the worldwide Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bekaert

Euclid Chemical

Nycon

Propex

Sika

Hunan Sunshine

Junwei Metal Fiber

Owens Corning

Harex

Huierjie

Fibercon

GCP Applied Technologies

Taian Tongban Fiber

Fabpro Polymers

Wuhan Xintu

Ganzhou Daye

Bautech

ABC Polymer Industries

EPC

FORTA

Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Breakdown Data by by Type

Steel Concrete Fiber

Synthetic Concrete Fiber

Glass Concrete Fiber

Others

Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Flooring

Bridge & Road

Residential & commercial Building

Others

Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) :

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Steel Concrete Fiber

1.4.3 Synthetic Concrete Fiber

1.4.4 Glass Concrete Fiber

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial Flooring

1.5.3 Bridge & Road

1.5.4 Residential & commercial Building

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production

2.1.1 Global Product Name Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Product Name Production 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Product Name Capacity 2015-2026

2.1.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)

3.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production

4.2.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production

4.3.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production

4.4.2 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production

4.5.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Import & Export

Chapter Five: Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.4 Brazil

5.5.5 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Type

6.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Bekaert

8.1.1 Bekaert Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

8.1.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Euclid Chemical

8.2.1 Euclid Chemical Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

8.2.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Nycon

8.3.1 Nycon Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

8.3.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Propex

8.4.1 Propex Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

8.4.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Sika

8.5.1 Sika Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

8.5.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Hunan Sunshine

8.6.1 Hunan Sunshine Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

8.6.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Junwei Metal Fiber

8.7.1 Junwei Metal Fiber Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

8.7.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Owens Corning

8.8.1 Owens Corning Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

8.8.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Harex

8.9.1 Harex Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

8.9.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Huierjie

8.10.1 Huierjie Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

8.10.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Fibercon

8.12 GCP Applied Technologies

8.13 Taian Tongban Fiber

8.14 Fabpro Polymers

8.15 Wuhan Xintu

8.16 Ganzhou Daye

8.17 Bautech

8.18 ABC Polymer Industries

8.19 EPC

8.20 FORTA

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Forecast 2020-2026

9.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Forecast 2020-2026

9.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.3.2 U.S.

10.3.3 Canada

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 U.K.

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Taiwan

10.5.8 Indonesia

10.5.9 Thailand

10.5.10 Malaysia

10.5.11 Philippines

10.5.12 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Forecast by Country 2020-2026

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.3 Brazil

10.6.4 Argentina

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 Saudi Arabia

10.7.4 U.A.E

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Upstream Market

11.1.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Raw Material

11.1.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Distributors

11.5 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

