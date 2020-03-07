Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fiber Bragg Grating market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Fiber Bragg Grating market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Fiber Bragg Grating market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Fiber Bragg Grating Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Fiber Bragg Grating market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global fiber Bragg grating market is estimated to value US$ 0.5 Bn in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.0% in terms of value during the forecast period 2017“2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global fiber Bragg grating market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global fiber Bragg grating market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global fiber Bragg grating market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region /country.

A fiber Bragg grating (FBG) is a type of distributed Bragg reflector fabricated in a short segment of optical fiber which acts as a filter that reflects particular wavelengths of light and transmits all others. Fiber Bragg grating (FBG) is a type of reflector placed in optical fiber that reflects particular wavelength of light and transmits the required one. FGBs are made by exposing the core of single-mode fiber to a periodic pattern of high ultraviolet light. This produces a permanent increase in refractive index, creating a fixed index modulation according to exposure pattern.

Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market Dynamics:

Continuous improvements related to fiber Bragg grating writing system, i.e. flexible automation of fiber and mask handling design, is expected to result in increased demand for fiber Bragg grating, as it is widely used in optical sensing applications. Besides fiber Bragg gratings have several applications in telecommunications and oil & gas industries, application scope is also wide and increasing for smart manufacturing and non-destructive testing, which includes composites, laminates, etc. It is also widely used in pressure, strain, and temperature sensing.

Technological advancements such as use of Draw-tower process in manufacturing of fiber Bragg grating is in turn resulting in production of higher quality fiber Bragg grating arrays and arrays of different Bragg periods.

Fiber Bragg grating lacks appropriate sensitivity, correct dynamic range, and adherence to engineering standards which can limit use of fiber Bragg gratings. In addition, fiber Bragg grating is not easily replaceable without disturbing continuity and functionality of networks, which is expected to hamper growth of the global fiber Bragg grating market.

Fiber-optic connectivity is proving beneficial to organizations that use cloud-based services for apps or data storage. Fiber, coupled with voice-over-IP (VoIP) telephony, is a powerful combination for business communications. As a result, an increasing number of companies are opting for various combinations to improve operations, productivity, and efficiency of business.

Market Analysis by Fiber Bragg Grating Product Type:

Among the product type segments, uniform fiber Bragg grating type segment in the global fiber Bragg grating market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 14% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of acrylic fiber Bragg grating due to its strong wavelength reflected as it satisfies the Bragg condition.

The non-uniform fiber Bragg grating segment in the global fiber Bragg grating market is estimated to account for revenue share of over 40%, owing to its increasing use of chirped fiber Bragg grating in various applications, including in telecom, sensing, instrumentation, and microwave photonic is estimated to boost revenue growth of the non-uniform fiber Bragg grating segment over the forecast period. Non-uniform fiber Bragg grating includes chirped fiber Bragg grating, Gaussian Apodized, and zero-mean Gaussian.

Analysis by Application:

On the basis of application segments, optical fiber sensing segment is projected to register highest CAGR of over 15% owing to factors such as fiber Bragg grating sensors ability to overcome challenges associated with electrical sensing such as being lightweight, miniaturized, and having low thermal conductivity, etc.

Revenue year-on-year growth of industrial segment in the global fiber Bragg grating market is estimated to increase moderately during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for optical fiber sensors from the oil and gas industry and construction sector for structural health monitoring is further expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Use of sensors in optical fiber for measurement as proximity, acceleration, vibration, strain, chemical pressure, liquid level, etc. are other factors expected to drive demand and adoption.

Analysis by Region /Country:

Growth of the fiber Bragg grating market in Europe is forecasted to expand steadily in the near future. The market in developing countries in Asia Pacific is witnessing fastest growth for fiber Bragg grating market. The growth in Asia Pacific market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for fiber Bragg grating in countries such as India and China.

China market is expected to dominate the global fiber Bragg grating market and revenue year on year growth of the China market is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, as compared to that of markets in other regions. In China, fiber Bragg grating is used in large span bridges to monitor structure health to ensure structure integrity, as bridges are a major component to maintain efficient road and transportation connectivity in the country. According to the European Commission, Europe is the second-largest producer of petroleum products and accounts for 16% of global refining capacity. Use of fiber Bragg grating for obtaining geological information in the oil & gas industry is expected to further drive growth of the fiber Bragg grating market in Europe over the forecast period.

E-commerce, e-government, and e-learning platforms are major end-use applications requiring high broadband network connections in various countries in the region, which is expected to drive growth of the global fiber Bragg grating market in the near future.

Presence of prominent manufacturers in various countries, and increasing applications of fiber Bragg grating in government sector are major factors projected to boost growth of the global fiber Bragg grating market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation of Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market:

Segmentation by product type:

Uniform Fiber Bragg Grating

Non-Uniform Fiber Bragg Grating

Segmentation by application:

Optical Fiber Communications

Optical Fiber Sensing

Optical Information Processing

Segmentation by region/country:

US

China

Europe

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market

TECHNICA OPTICAL COMPONENTS LLC

AOS GmbH

Ascentta, Inc.

FORC Photonics

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH

ITF Technologies Inc.

FBGS Technologies GmbH

ADVANCED PHOTONICS INTERNATIONAL INC.

Micron Optics, Inc.

Smart Fibers Ltd.

IDIL Optical Fibers

iXBlue Photonics

O/E Land Inc.

Optromix

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

QPS Photronics Inc.

TeraXion, Inc.

Raysung photonics Inc.

Timbercon, Inc.

INFIBRA TECHNOLOGIES Srl

Key Insights Covered: Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Fiber Bragg Grating industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Fiber Bragg Grating industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Fiber Bragg Grating industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Fiber Bragg Grating industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Fiber Bragg Grating industry.

Research Methodology: Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580