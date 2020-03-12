Global Eyewear Market-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The eyewear market is forecasted to reach USD 182.84 million by 2024, registering at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The proactive approach of consumers is providing opportunities for eyewear manufacturers and retailers to expand their consumer base. A major roadblock in the sustainable growth of the eyewear industry is the stark divide in the access of advanced, affordable, and effective eye care solutions, especially in the marginalized economies. E-retailing and online advertising are gaining huge popularity across the world as the key players are aggressively implementing their online marketing and promotional activities. Online marketing and promotion does not only provide customers with easy access but also helps vendors reduce operational costs. This factor is likely to boost the sales of eyewear through online platform in the upcoming years.

Scope of the Report

The eyewear market includes products, such as spectacles, sunglasses, contact lenses, and other protective eyewear that comprises of different lens materials. Also, the scope of the study includes specific to end user men, women, and unisex eyewear and by sales channel as online and offline retail stores.

Key Market Trends

Demands from the Geriatric Population and Rise in the Number of Optical Deficiencies

The eyewear industry is propelled by the growing demands for corrective and prescription-based spectacles, especially from the geriatric population – several clinical studies found a strong linkage between ageing and increased risk of developing certain eye diseases leading to low vision. Visual impairment disproportionately affects the elderly. With advancing age, the normal function of eye tissues decrease and there is an increased incidence of ocular pathology. The high prevalence rate of diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, owing to the lifestyle conditions are further known to aggravate the rates of blindness and visual impairment. The accelerating degradation of eyes is boosting the market sentiments of the eyewear products.

Asia-Pacific is Likely to Experience the Highest Growth Rate

A paradigm shift has been observed in the Asia-Pacific region where the consumer perception for eyewear is changing from function to fashion. Attributed to the growing economy and increasing purchasing power, the consumers in the region are buying eyewear as a fashion statement as well. By country, China emerges as the world’s leading manufacturer of spectacles along with the largest potential consumer base. They also have the highest population rate with myopia, which suggests a huge potential for the spectacles market. Some of the major players in the market are Luxottica, Johnson and Johnson, Hoya Corp, and others who are competing on the basis of the number of in-house and licensed brands, price range, product variants of each brand, type of glasses, and other parameters.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented and is dominated by very few key players, such as Luxottica Group SpA, Safilo Group, and Essilor International. The most adopted strategies of the key players are product innovation and development, followed by partnerships/joint ventures, and expansion. Moreover, companies are investing significantly in technology-based innovative solution through new ventures, partnerships, or acquisitions. For instance, Fielmann Ventures GmbH’s recent acquisition of the shares (20%) in augmented reality specialist, FittingBox SA, as part of a capital increase.

