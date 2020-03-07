Global External Defibrillator Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global External Defibrillator Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the External Defibrillator market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the External Defibrillator market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the External Defibrillator market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on External Defibrillator Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the External Defibrillator market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global External Defibrillator Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global external defibrillator market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 0.05 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global external defibrillator market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global external defibrillator market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global external defibrillator market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Introduction:

Defibrillator devices are used to deliver therapeutic shock to patients heart in severe conditions such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. The defibrillation procedure includes delivery of electric shock to patients heart, which depolarizes heart muscles and restores its normal electric impulse.

Global External Defibrillator Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidence and prevalence of life style diseases, such as cardiac disorder, resulted into increasing incidence of Non Communicable Diseases (NCD), coupled with increasing aging population is expected to bolster demand for treatment of such diseases and conditions over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness about the disease and rising demand for treatment of SCA is expected to support growth of the market over the forecast period.

SCA is a condition in which the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating. This is triggered by electrical malfunction in the heart that causes an irregular heartbeat. In which, the heart cant send blood to the brain, lungs, and other organs.

Technological advancements and increasing R&D activities by leading players, is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue in the target market over the forecast period

Manufacturers operating in the target market are focusing towards launching technologically advanced and innovative external defibrillators in order to gain competitive edge, is also anticipated to propel demand for cardiovascular devices

In April 2017, Physio-Control, Inc., which is a US-based company develops, manufactures, sales, and services of external defibrillators or monitors, and emergency medical response products and services received US Food and Drug Administration Premarket Approval (PMA) for the companys HeartSine Samaritan PAD 360P (SAM 360P) fully automatic external defibrillator for sale in the US.

In April 2014, Boston Scientific Corporation, which is a US-based company develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties received FDA approval for its latest generation of defibrillators and heart failure devices designed to advance patient care. The newly approved devices includes DYNAGEN MINI and INOGEN MINI ICDs, as well as DYNAGEN X4 and INOGEN X4 CRT-Ds.

Public access defibrillation programs deploy automated external defibrillators for bystander use in an emergency situation, reduce time to defibrillation, and improves survival rates which is expected to increase growth of the global external defibrillators market over the forecast period

For instance, the Minnesota Department of Health and the American Heart Association-Minnesota (AHA) encouraged and promoted community awareness of potential for saving lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims by using CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and increased public access to defibrillation.

However, lack of awareness regarding sudden cardiac arrest and increasing product recalls are major factors hamper growth of the market to certain extent

Market Analysis by Product Type:

On the basis of product type segmentation, the automated external defibrillators segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The automated external defibrillators segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 6%.

Market Analysis by End User:

On the basis of end user segment, the hospital segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The hospital segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Market analysis by region:

North America market dominates the target market, owing to increasing incidence of sudden heart attack, coupled with non-invasive nature and increasing demand of home healthcare for the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest among individuals in countries in the region.

Also, increasing presence of advanced research facilities in the US coupled with key manufacturers focusing on development of advanced external defibrillator devices are some of the other factors projected to propel growth of the North America market to a significant extent over the next 10 years

Increasing government initiatives for spreading awareness about external defibrillator, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies in countries in the region, is also expected to drive growth of the North America market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to contribute significant share in the global market. This can be attributed to increasing incidence of heart attacks, presence of large patient pool suffering from cardiovascular diseases, and increasing government initiatives for healthcare infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies such as China and India.

In addition, increasing investment by governments and private organizations in emerging economies, especially China and India, for development of proper healthcare facilities in order to provide cost-effective medical treatment, are other major factors driving demand for advanced medical equipment and systems, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the Asia Pacific external defibrillator market

Market Segmentation:

Global External Defibrillator Market Segmentation, by Product Type:

Automated External Defibrillators

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Manual External Defibrillators

Global External Defibrillator Market Segmentation, by End User:

Hospital

Prehospital

Public Access Market

Alternate Care Market

Home Healthcare

Global External Defibrillator Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global External Defibrillator Market

Cardiac Science Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mindray Medical International Limited

LivaNova PLC

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Schiller AG

HeartSine Technologies LLC

Key Insights Covered: Global External Defibrillator Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of External Defibrillator industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of External Defibrillator industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of External Defibrillator industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of External Defibrillator industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of External Defibrillator industry.

Research Methodology: Global External Defibrillator Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global External Defibrillator Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580