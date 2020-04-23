Global Ethylene Glycol Market Research, Application, Type and Future Growth Scenario

Ethylene Glycol Market – Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Ethylene Glycol Market By Application (Polyester Fiber and Films, PET, Antifreeze and Coolant, Others), Type (Monoethylene Glycol (MEG), Di-Ethylene Glycol (DEG), Tri-Ethylene Glycol (TEG)), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ethylene Glycol Market

Ethylene glycol market will grow at a growth rate of 4.07% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Easy availability of raw material is creating new opportunity for the ethylene glycol market.

The major players covered in the ethylene glycol market report are China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, Shell International, The Chemical Company, Vinayak Organics Pvt. Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Acuro Organics Limited among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Ethylene glycol is a chemical that is mainly used for various industrial and commercial applications, such as antifreeze and coolant. They are widely used in application such as fiberglass, carpet & pillows, clothes and others.

Low transportation cost and less strict regulations associated with ethylene glycols is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as availability of advanced production technology for ethylene glycol, increasing popularity for bio-based ethylene glycol, rising production of natural gas and rising demand from the textile industry is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This ethylene glycol market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research ethylene glycol market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Ethylene Glycol Market Scope and Market Size

Ethylene glycol market is segmented of the basis of type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the ethylene glycol market is segmented into Monoethylene Glycol (MEG), Di-Ethylene Glycol (DEG) and Tri-Ethylene Glycol (TEG).

Based on application, the market is segmented into polyester fiber and films, PET, antifreeze and coolant and others.

Ethylene Glycol Market Country Level Analysis

Ethylene glycol market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the ethylene glycol market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the ethylene glycol report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Ethylene Glycol Market Share Analysis

Ethylene glycol market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to ethylene glycol market.

