Global Equestrian Apparel Market 2020-2025:Types, Applications, Size, Share, Competition, Opportunities & Growth Analysis

The global Equestrian Apparel market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Equestrian Apparel by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Clothes

Boots

Helmets

Gloves

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Ariat

DECATHLON

Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

Pikeur

GPA

Horseware

CASCO

Sorel

Kerrits

Equetech

VESTRUM

Mountain Horse

KEP ITALIA

KYLIN

UVEX

Devon-Aire

Equidorf

SSG Gloves

Noble Outfitters

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Female

Male

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Equestrian Apparel Industry

Figure Equestrian Apparel Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Equestrian Apparel

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Equestrian Apparel

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Equestrian Apparel

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Equestrian Apparel Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Clothes

Table Major Company List of Clothes

3.1.2 Boots

Table Major Company List of Boots

3.1.3 Helmets

Table Major Company List of Helmets

3.1.4 Gloves

Table Major Company List of Gloves

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Equestrian Apparel Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Equestrian Apparel Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Ariat (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Ariat Profile

Table Ariat Overview List

4.1.2 Ariat Products & Services

4.1.3 Ariat Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ariat (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 DECATHLON (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 DECATHLON Profile

Table DECATHLON Overview List

4.2.2 DECATHLON Products & Services

4.2.3 DECATHLON Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DECATHLON (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Profile

Table Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Overview List

4.3.2 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Products & Services

4.3.3 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Pikeur (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Pikeur Profile

Table Pikeur Overview List

4.4.2 Pikeur Products & Services

4.4.3 Pikeur Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Pikeur (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 GPA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 GPA Profile

Table GPA Overview List

4.5.2 GPA Products & Services

4.5.3 GPA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GPA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Horseware (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Horseware Profile

Table Horseware Overview List

4.6.2 Horseware Products & Services

4.6.3 Horseware Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Horseware (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 CASCO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 CASCO Profile

Table CASCO Overview List

4.7.2 CASCO Products & Services

4.7.3 CASCO Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CASCO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Sorel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Sorel Profile

Table Sorel Overview List

4.8.2 Sorel Products & Services

4.8.3 Sorel Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sorel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Kerrits (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Kerrits Profile

Table Kerrits Overview List

4.9.2 Kerrits Products & Services

4.9.3 Kerrits Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kerrits (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Equetech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Equetech Profile

Table Equetech Overview List

4.10.2 Equetech Products & Services

4.10.3 Equetech Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Equetech (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 VESTRUM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 VESTRUM Profile

Table VESTRUM Overview List

4.11.2 VESTRUM Products & Services

4.11.3 VESTRUM Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of VESTRUM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Mountain Horse (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Mountain Horse Profile

Table Mountain Horse Overview List

4.12.2 Mountain Horse Products & Services

4.12.3 Mountain Horse Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mountain Horse (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 KEP ITALIA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 KEP ITALIA Profile

Table KEP ITALIA Overview List

4.13.2 KEP ITALIA Products & Services

4.13.3 KEP ITALIA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of KEP ITALIA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 KYLIN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 KYLIN Profile

Table KYLIN Overview List

4.14.2 KYLIN Products & Services

4.14.3 KYLIN Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of KYLIN (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 UVEX (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 UVEX Profile

Table UVEX Overview List

4.15.2 UVEX Products & Services

4.15.3 UVEX Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of UVEX (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Devon-Aire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Devon-Aire Profile

Table Devon-Aire Overview List

4.16.2 Devon-Aire Products & Services

4.16.3 Devon-Aire Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Devon-Aire (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Equidorf (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Equidorf Profile

Table Equidorf Overview List

4.17.2 Equidorf Products & Services

4.17.3 Equidorf Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Equidorf (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 SSG Gloves (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 SSG Gloves Profile

Table SSG Gloves Overview List

4.18.2 SSG Gloves Products & Services

4.18.3 SSG Gloves Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SSG Gloves (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Noble Outfitters (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Noble Outfitters Profile

Table Noble Outfitters Overview List

4.19.2 Noble Outfitters Products & Services

4.19.3 Noble Outfitters Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Noble Outfitters (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Equestrian Apparel Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Equestrian Apparel Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Equestrian Apparel Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Female

Figure Equestrian Apparel Demand in Female, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Equestrian Apparel Demand in Female, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Male

Figure Equestrian Apparel Demand in Male, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Equestrian Apparel Demand in Male, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Equestrian Apparel Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Equestrian Apparel Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Equestrian Apparel Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Equestrian Apparel Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Equestrian Apparel Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Equestrian Apparel Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Equestrian Apparel Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Equestrian Apparel Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Equestrian Apparel Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Equestrian Apparel Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Equestrian Apparel Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Equestrian Apparel Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Equestrian Apparel Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Equestrian Apparel Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Equestrian Apparel Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Equestrian Apparel Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Equestrian Apparel Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Equestrian Apparel Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Equestrian Apparel Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Equestrian Apparel Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

