GLOBAL ENTERPRISE SOCIAL NETWORKING (ESN) SOFTWARE MARKET OVERVIEW 2020-2025 TESTING EQUIPMENT, APPLICATIONS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

GLOBAL ENTERPRISE SOCIAL NETWORKING (ESN) SOFTWARE MARKET OVERVIEW 2020-2025 TESTING EQUIPMENT, APPLICATIONS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTSMarch 21, 2020
Description
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3160998
Enterprise social networking (ESN) refers to the way an organization uses social media, social networking and similar technologies to connect for a broad range of business purposes, activities and processes. ESN can involve both internal corporate social networking used by employees as well as any corporate use of public social networks.
According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Zoho
Hivebrite
EXo Platform
Bitrix24
Areitos
Neudesic
Samepage
Flock
Salesforce
Clarizen
Slack
Yammer
Zimbra
TalkSpirit
Igloo Software
QuickReviewer
Clinked
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-enterprise-social-networking-esn-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud Based
2.2.2 On-Premise
2.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software by Players
3.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software by Regions
4.1 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Zoho
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Zoho Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Zoho News
11.2 Hivebrite
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Hivebrite Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Hivebrite News
11.3 EXo Platform
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered
11.3.3 EXo Platform Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 EXo Platform News
11.4 Bitrix24
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Bitrix24 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Bitrix24 News
11.5 Areitos
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Areitos Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Areitos News
11.6 Neudesic
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Neudesic Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Neudesic News
11.7 Samepage
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Samepage Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Samepage News
11.8 Facebook
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Facebook Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Facebook News
11.9 Flock
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Flock Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Flock News
11.10 Salesforce
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Salesforce Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Salesforce News
11.11 Clarizen
11.12 Slack
11.13 Yammer
11.14 Zimbra
11.15 TalkSpirit
11.16 Igloo Software
11.17 QuickReviewer
11.18 Clinked
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3160998
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: