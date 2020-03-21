GLOBAL ENTERPRISE SOCIAL NETWORKING (ESN) SOFTWARE MARKET OVERVIEW 2020-2025 TESTING EQUIPMENT, APPLICATIONS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

Description

Enterprise social networking (ESN) refers to the way an organization uses social media, social networking and similar technologies to connect for a broad range of business purposes, activities and processes. ESN can involve both internal corporate social networking used by employees as well as any corporate use of public social networks.

According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Zoho

Hivebrite

EXo Platform

Bitrix24

Areitos

Neudesic

Samepage

Facebook

Flock

Salesforce

Clarizen

Slack

Yammer

Zimbra

TalkSpirit

Igloo Software

QuickReviewer

Clinked

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud Based

2.2.2 On-Premise

2.3 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 SMEs

2.5 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software by Players

3.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software by Regions

4.1 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Zoho

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Zoho Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Zoho News

11.2 Hivebrite

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Hivebrite Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Hivebrite News

11.3 EXo Platform

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered

11.3.3 EXo Platform Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 EXo Platform News

11.4 Bitrix24

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Bitrix24 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Bitrix24 News

11.5 Areitos

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Areitos Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Areitos News

11.6 Neudesic

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Neudesic Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Neudesic News

11.7 Samepage

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Samepage Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Samepage News

11.8 Facebook

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Facebook Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Facebook News

11.9 Flock

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Flock Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Flock News

11.10 Salesforce

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Salesforce Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Salesforce News

11.11 Clarizen

11.12 Slack

11.13 Yammer

11.14 Zimbra

11.15 TalkSpirit

11.16 Igloo Software

11.17 QuickReviewer

11.18 Clinked

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

