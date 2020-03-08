Global ENT Surgical Devices Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global ENT Surgical Devices Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the ENT Surgical Devices market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the ENT Surgical Devices market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the ENT Surgical Devices market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on ENT Surgical Devices Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the ENT Surgical Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global ENT Surgical Devices Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global ENT surgical devices market is estimated to value at over US$ 2 Bn in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global ENT surgical devices market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global ENT surgical devices market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global ENT surgical devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Introduction:

ENT surgery is one of the most elaborated fields of surgical specialty services, using advanced technology and a broad range of procedures that include major reconstructive surgeries to correct deformity or injury.

Global ENT Surgical Devices Market Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of ENT-related diseases and disorders is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global ENT surgical devices market over the forecast period. ENT specialists treat various ear conditions such as otosclerosis, age-related hearing loss, ear infections, etc. Rapidly increasing aging population, coupled with increasing prevalence of hearing-related problems such as tinnitus among all age groups are among major factors expected to propel demand for ENT surgical devices in the near future.

In addition, increasing technological advancements and introduction of innovative and advanced ENT surgical systems are other factors expected to further fuel growth of the global ENT surgical devices market over the forecast period. For instance, In April 2018, Acclarent Inc. which is a part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, launched TruDi a real-time, three-dimensional (3D) navigation system in the US for ENT procedures performed in the operating room and surgeons office. In addition, in September 2017, Medtronic Plc. launched StealthStation ENT surgical navigation system for otolaryngology procedures.

Furthermore, minimally invasive ENT surgical procedures offer various benefits over traditional surgeries, thereby facilitating faster recovery time and shorter hospital stay, and also reduce healthcare expenditure and time of recovery of patients, which is another factor expected to drive growth of the target market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

However, lack of proper reimbursement policies for ENT surgical procedures, particularly in developing and under developed economies is a major factor that could hamper growth of the global ENT surgical devices market over the forecast period.

Market analysis by type:

On the basis of type segmentation, the handheld instruments segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and is estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The handheld instruments segment is estimated to register highest CAGR of over 5.7%, owing to increasing demand for handheld instruments for ENT surgical treatment.

Market analysis by application:

On the basis of application segmentation, the hospital segment is expected to contribute major revenue share of the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The hospital segment is projected to register highest CAGR over 5.5% over the forecast period, owing to availability of various reimbursement policies in hospitals and increasing number of patent pool.

Analysis by Region:

The market in North America accounted for significant revenue share of over 25% in the global ENT surgical devices market in 2017. Improved healthcare infrastructure and presence of advanced medical facilities across various countries in this region, especially the US, are major factors driving growth of the North America ENT surgical devices market.

In addition, increasing government initiatives for spreading awareness about various ENT disorders such as ear infections, sinus infections, and sleep apnea, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies in countries in the region, are among other factors expected to boost demand for ENT surgical devices market, and in turn are expected to drive growth of the North America ENT surgical devices market over the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the global ENT surgical devices market, owing to increasing incidence of various ENT diseases, presence of large patient pool, and increasing government initiatives for spreading awareness about treatment of various diseases, especially in emerging economies.

In addition, increasing consumption of tobacco, India contributes to around 60% of head and neck cancer inside the mouth, the nose, and the throat, and this factor is expected to increase numbers of ear and nose surgeries in the country, which is in turn is expected to create demand for ENT surgical devices and will support growth of the Asia Pacific ENT surgical devices market.

The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to contribute moderately to the global ENT surgical devices market. Humid climate and high presence of sand particles results in ear infections and sinusitis problems in several countries in the Middle East. Rising prevalence of ear infections and increasing demand for comprehensive ENT services are major factors driving growth of the ENT surgical devices market in the UAE.

The market in South America is expected to account for revenue share of around 13% owing to growing geriatric population, increasing ear-related disorders, and increasing number of ear surgeries in countries such as Brazil and Columbia which is expected to create demand for the ENT surgical devices. In 2015, According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 42,240 ear surgeries were performed in Brazil, and 7,192 ear surgeries performed in Columbia. In addition, technological development, innovative product launches, and merger and acquisition activities are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, Medtronic plc launched Control WorkflowSM, to be used with the SynchroMed II intrathecal drug delivery system (Medtronic pain pump), that will help physicians wean patients off oral opioids and treat chronic intractable pain

Global ENT surgical devices market segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Powered Surgical Instruments

Radiofrequency Hand Pieces

Handheld Instruments

Others (Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices, ENT Supplies, Ear Tubes, and Voice Prosthesis Devices)

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Hospital

Clinic

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global ENT Surgical Devices Market

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.)

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Olympus Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Spiggle & Theis Medizintechnik GmbH

CONMED Corporation

Happersberger otopront GmbH

Zhejiang Tiansong Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Reda Instrumente GmbH

Cochlear Limited and HOYA Corporation (PENTAX Medical)

Key Insights Covered: Global ENT Surgical Devices Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of ENT Surgical Devices industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of ENT Surgical Devices industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of ENT Surgical Devices industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of ENT Surgical Devices industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of ENT Surgical Devices industry.

Research Methodology: Global ENT Surgical Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global ENT Surgical Devices Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580