Global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Engineering plastics are a group of plastic materials that have better mechanical and/or thermal properties than the more widely used commodity plastics. Engineering plastics have a whole array of benefits to offer, and in many cases can effectively replace metals or ceramics. Moreover, engineered plastic components often provide the only alternative when it comes to the implementation of unusual technical applications – which makes them a true pacemaker for innovation in every key of industry.

Asia Pacific alone is projected to account for a large percentage of new Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) demand anticipated through 2026; the region’s growing middle class, improving living standards, and fast-developing infrastructure is driving signiﬁcant industry growth. In this industry, consumers are very sensitive to the price of the product; price is the primary consideration for many consumers rather than the brand. Most of the time, customers are more willing to pay for low-priced products. The right pricing strategy is very important. For companies, focusing only on product quality and not on product prices is not the right sales strategy. Consumers prefer to see the direct results /benefit of the product rather than the brand itself because it is good for them. This is the main contradiction in this industry and companies need to adopt the right sales strategy. The construction of market channels is also very important, especially in areas where large brands have insufficient penetration, which is very important for emerging companies. In addition, for local markets, local companies or major distributors are very important for industry chain. Even though some big companies occupy the best market position, the market opportunity is still huge.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) by regions (countries) and by Application.

The global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) industry.

Geographic Segmentation

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) markets such as North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, etc. Key regions covered in the report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE

For the period 2015-2025, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume.

Manufacturers

The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2015-2020.

By Type and Application Segments

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market by each type segment for the period 2015-2025. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market by each application segment for the same period.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

BASF

CGN Juner New Material

Changchun

China National BlueStar

China Shenma Group

China XD Group

DSM

DuPont

EMS-GRIVORY

Hangzhou BOSOM New Material

Jiangsu Boiln Plastic

Jiangsu Huayang Nylon

Kingfa

Lanxess

LG Chem

Nan Ya Plastics

Nanjing DELLON

Nanjing Julong Science & Technology

Ningbo EGL New Material

Nytex

Polystar Engineering Plastics

RadiciGroup

Sanfangxiang Group

Shanghai Hunt Engineering Plastics

Shanghai Sunny New Technology

Shinkong

Zhejiang Yongxing New Materials

Market Segment by Type

PBT Engineering Plastics

PA6 Engineering Plastics

PA66 Engineering Plastics

Market Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Appliances

Mechanical Equipment

Others

Research Methodology

To compile the detailed study of the global Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Engineering Plastics (PBT, PA6 & PA66) market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

