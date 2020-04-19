Global Engine Filter Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025

In this report engine filter define as filters for automotive engine include air filter, oil filter and fuel filter.

A fuel filter is a filter in the fuel line that screens out dirt and dust particles from the fuel, normally made into cartridges containing a filter paper. An air filter is a device composed of fibrous materials which removes solid particulates such as dust, pollen, mould, and bacteria from the air. An oil filter is a filter designed to remove contaminants from engine oil.

The United States average price of Engine Filter is in the decrease trend, from 3471 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 3348 USD/K Unit in 2016.

The classification of Engine Filter includes Air Filter, Oil Filter and Fuel Filter, and the proportion of Oil Filter in 2016 is about 40 and the proportion of Air Filter is about 22%.

Engine Filter is widely used in Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles. The most proportion of Engine Filter is in Passenger Cars, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 71%.

Global Engine Filter market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Engine Filter.

This report researches the worldwide Engine Filter market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Engine Filter breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Fram

Mahle

Mann-Hummel

Clarcor

Cummins

Donaldson

DENSO

Bosch

ACDelco

Freudenberg

Sogefi

Parker

Yonghua Group

Bengbu Jinwei

Zhejiang Universe Filter

YBM

Engine Filter Breakdown Data by Type

Air Filter

Oil Filter

Fuel Filter

Engine Filter Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Engine Filter Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Engine Filter Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Engine Filter capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Engine Filter manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engine Filter :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Engine Filter Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Engine Filter Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Engine Filter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Air Filter

1.4.3 Oil Filter

1.4.4 Fuel Filter

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Engine Filter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Engine Filter Production

2.1.1 Global Engine Filter Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Engine Filter Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Engine Filter Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Engine Filter Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Engine Filter Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Engine Filter Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Engine Filter Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Engine Filter Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Engine Filter Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Engine Filter Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Engine Filter Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Engine Filter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Engine Filter Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Engine Filter Production by Regions

4.1 Global Engine Filter Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Engine Filter Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Engine Filter Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Engine Filter Production

4.2.2 United States Engine Filter Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Engine Filter Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Engine Filter Production

4.3.2 Europe Engine Filter Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Engine Filter Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Engine Filter Production

4.4.2 China Engine Filter Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Engine Filter Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Engine Filter Production

4.5.2 Japan Engine Filter Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Engine Filter Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Engine Filter Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Engine Filter Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Engine Filter Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Engine Filter Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Engine Filter Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Engine Filter Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Engine Filter Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Engine Filter Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Engine Filter Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Engine Filter Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Engine Filter Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Engine Filter Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Engine Filter Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Engine Filter Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Engine Filter Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Engine Filter Revenue by Type

6.3 Engine Filter Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Engine Filter Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Engine Filter Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Engine Filter Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Fram

8.1.1 Fram Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Engine Filter

8.1.4 Engine Filter Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Mahle

8.2.1 Mahle Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Engine Filter

8.2.4 Engine Filter Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Mann-Hummel

8.3.1 Mann-Hummel Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Engine Filter

8.3.4 Engine Filter Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Clarcor

8.4.1 Clarcor Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Engine Filter

8.4.4 Engine Filter Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Cummins

8.5.1 Cummins Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Engine Filter

8.5.4 Engine Filter Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Donaldson

8.6.1 Donaldson Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Engine Filter

8.6.4 Engine Filter Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 DENSO

8.7.1 DENSO Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Engine Filter

8.7.4 Engine Filter Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Bosch

8.8.1 Bosch Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Engine Filter

8.8.4 Engine Filter Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 ACDelco

8.9.1 ACDelco Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Engine Filter

8.9.4 Engine Filter Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Freudenberg

8.10.1 Freudenberg Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Engine Filter

8.10.4 Engine Filter Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Sogefi

8.12 Parker

8.13 Yonghua Group

8.14 Bengbu Jinwei

8.15 Zhejiang Universe Filter

8.16 YBM

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Engine Filter Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Engine Filter Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Engine Filter Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Engine Filter Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Engine Filter Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Engine Filter Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Engine Filter Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Engine Filter Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Engine Filter Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Engine Filter Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Engine Filter Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Engine Filter Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Engine Filter Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Engine Filter Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Engine Filter Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Engine Filter Upstream Market

11.1.1 Engine Filter Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Engine Filter Raw Material

11.1.3 Engine Filter Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Engine Filter Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Engine Filter Distributors

11.5 Engine Filter Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

