Global Energy (Electricity) Storage Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Energy (Electricity) Storage Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Energy (Electricity) Storage market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Energy (Electricity) Storage market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Energy (Electricity) Storage market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Energy (Electricity) Storage Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Energy (Electricity) Storage market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global energy (electricity) storage market was valued approximately at US$ 1 Bn in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 37.6%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global energy (electricity) storage market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global energy (electricity) storage market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global energy (electricity) storage market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region/country.

An Energy Storage System (ESS) stores electric energy, which can be utilized later. ESS improves energy efficiency by enhancing the quality of renewable energy that results in stabilization of a power supply system. Electrochemical batteries are a rapidly growing segment in the energy market. Batteries come in a wide array of sizes, and are specific for numerous applications. With costs falling as scale ramps up, applications of these batteries are expected to witness rapid growth.

Increasing demand for power from remote locations such as small diesel generators are widely used to generate power in remote power systems is a key driving factor for growth of the market. Electricity generation methods and technology can vary according to region type and availability of renewable resources such as wind, solar, and water. Costs associated with diesel powered electricity generation is relatively high as compared to grid-connected systems. In addition, increasing trend of shifting from high-cost diesel fuel to variable renewable resources, owing to which demand for both energy storage and sophisticated operations controls is expected boost energy storage market. Moreover, favorable regulatory scenario such as initiatives by governments of various countries, especially in developed and some developing countries for encouraging adoption of more viable and less destructive or safer methods of power generation. The objective being to reduce carbon footprint, air pollution levels, and to ensure access to more sustainable resources for power generation. These factors are further expected to fuel the market growth.

However, high cost associated with new storage technology deployment and new modeling challenges could restrain the market growth over the forecast period. One of the major barriers for development of new storage facilities is high costs associated with study, license, permit, design, building, and operations of new facilities. These costs are not insurmountable, but uncertainty about monetary value and cost recovery makes investments into new storage facilities risky for developers and investors. In addition, electric energy storage modeling is complex as a result of fundamental differences in operational characteristics of conventional power generation resources having one-way power flow and energy storage resources having two-way power flow. Due to two-way flow and inherent losses, total generation increases but shifts to lower cost generation. Energy storage devices can provide various grid services such as voltage stability and frequency regulation simultaneously, and hierarchy of services may be different for each storage resource modeled. Thus, linking of modeling tools at a system planner disposal is a major barrier for an improved model of electric energy storage devices and further deployment.

Moreover, increasing penetration of variable energy generation systems such as solar and wind are expected to increase demand for ancillary services to manage higher levels of uncertainty and variability, which requires a reliable method for frequency regulation and load balancing operations, thereby creating high potential opportunities for players in the market. In addition, support from regulatory bodies is creating opportunities for domestic energy industries and resulting in a cheaper, cleaner energy, and a stronger power grid, which is expected to be imperative as countries begin to shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy generation technologies, and transportation and other burning fuels are replaced by electric-driven vehicles in the near future.

Market Analysis by Product Type:

On the basis of product type, the lithium ion battery segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global energy (electricity) storage market, and witness highest CAGR of over 35%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing use in residential and commercial sectors. Different types of Li-ion batteries such as organic Li-ion and semisolid Li-ion batteries are under R&D, which is further expected to fuel the market in the near future.

Market Analysis by Application:

Among all the application segments, the residential segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 40%, owing to mass adoption of residential solar photovoltaics, falling system cost, increasing power prices, and focus on using clean and locally generated electricity are some factors fueling demand for residential energy storage systems. In addition, growth of the market is also driven by government subsidies, incentives, and evolving utility rate structures in countries around the world.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America market is expected to dominate the global energy (electricity) storage market, and is expected to account for largest market revenue share as compared to that of markets in other regions. North America market is also expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of over 35% during the forecast period owing to policies. The Storage Act of 2011, which provides 20% investment tax credit of up to US$ 40 Mn per project is connected to the electric grid and distribution system. Additionally, the Act provides 30% investment tax credit of up to US$ 1 Mn per project to businesses for on-site storage (ibid). The Act also provides 30% tax credit for homeowners for on-site storage systems to store off-peak electricity from solar panels or from the grid for later use. In addition, incentives for systems that provide summer on-peak demand reduction are US$ 2,100/kW for battery storage technologies. Proposed incentives are capped at 50% of installed project cost, plus bonus incentives are available for large (>500kW) projects. Dominance by North America market is expected to continue over the forecast period. Driving factors for growth of the North America market include presence of key players in the region such as NEC Energy Solutions, NEC Energy Solutions, The AES Corporation, S&C Electric Company, SolarCity Corporation (Tesla, Inc.), General Electric Company and Princeton Power Systems, Inc.

Southeast Asia is also expected to register significant growth in the global energy (electricity) storage market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 35%. Developed economies in the region such as South Korea with advanced grids operates reliably and utilizes advanced technologies. Developed economies in the region such as South Korea with advanced grids operates reliably and utilizes advanced technologies. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has introduced many efficient support measures to boost South Koreas ESS industry. These include the mandatory installation of ESS in public buildings and revision of ESS price reduction. For public buildings, there are mandatory measures enforcing a minimum of 5% ESS installation for electricity contracts exceeding 1 MW.

Market Segmentation of Global Energy (Electricity) Storage Market.

Segmentation by energy (electricity) storage market product type:

Lithium-ion Battery

All-vanadium Flow Battery

Zinc-bromine Flow Battery

Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries

Other (NaS battery, Ni-MH battery, etc.)

Segmentation by energy (electricity) storage market application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

Segmentation by energy (electricity) storage market region/country:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

South America

Middle East & Africa

RoW

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Energy (Electricity) Storage Market

NGK Insulators Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

AEG Power Solutions B.V.

LG Chem, Ltd.

Princeton Power Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

NEC Energy Solutions

SolarCity Corporation (Tesla, Inc.)

ZEN Energy Pty Ltd.

S&C Electric Company

Outback Power Inc.

Saft Groupe S.A.

The AES Corporation

Eos Energy Storage

