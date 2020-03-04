Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market by Device Type (Hair Removal Devices, Phototherapy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Laser & Others), By Application (Skin Rejuvenation, Hair removal, Leg Vein Treatment, Vaginal Rejuvenation & Others), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global energy based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global energy based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is projected to be US$ 3,168.3 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 7,487.8 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 9%.

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems use sources of energy such as laser, ultrasound, and radio frequency to treat physical conditions. Medical aesthetic treatment refers to treatment that focus on enhancement of cosmetic appearance of individuals for physical conditions such as scars, wrinkles, moles, skin laxity, unwanted hair, discoloration, etc. These treatments include both non-invasive and minimally-invasive procedures. Energy-based non-invasive treatment systems include lasers, radiofrequency, ultrasound, intense pulse light, topical skin products, etc. Major treatment providers include dermatologists, plastic surgeons, some physicians such as gynecologists and ophthalmologists.

In the recent years, there has been a strong demand for body contouring and other cosmetic procedures to enhance appearance. More importantly, non-invasive procedures have gained significant traction. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, non-surgical procedures such as micro-ablative skin resurfacing, fat reduction, skin tightening, chemical peel, etc. have shown an increase of 4.2% in 2017, from the previous year.

It is reported that the pain levels during energy-based device treatments are often significantly lower. In addition, combining energy-based devices and injectable provides optimal outcomes for patients. While some treatments are safe to provide on the same-day, others must be staggered for safety and efficacy. For example: fillers, neuromodulators, and light-based technologies or energy-based technologies, fillers, and neuromodulators can be implemented in the same session. A long-held belief that introducing lasers could destabilize or damage fillers has been strongly refuted by medical experts.

The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is expected to register a significant growth in the coming years owing to increasing awareness regarding physical appearance of individuals and the abundant technologies available in the market. Growing income of middle-class and increase in the disposable income, particularly in developing economies is always expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Moreover, increasing focus of major players towards development of novel and advanced technologies is also expected to be a key factor to support growth of the global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems market in the coming years.

Technological advancements in the medical aesthetic treatments facilitates availability of safe, minimally painful medical aesthetic treatments. Owing to these benefits offered by energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments, majority of population is getting more inclined towards such procedures, which is expected to drive growth of the global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market.

Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing importance towards physical appearance and beauty consciousness in both women and men is expected to be a key factor fueling the target market growth.

Side effects of energy-based non-invasive treatments such as swelling, blindness, stroke, bruising and others, are factors likely to have a negative impact consumer preference index, which is expected to restrain growth of the global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments system market

Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of device type, market is segmented into Hair Removal Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Phototherapy Devices, RF Devices, Laser and Others. Laser accounts majority share in the global energy based noninvasive medical aesthetic treatment system market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & MEA. The North America accounts for the majority share in the global energy based noninvasive medical aesthetic treatment system market, followed by Europe.

The research report on the global energy based noninvasive medical aesthetic treatment system market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Bausch Health Companies Inc., Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Syneron Medical Ltd, Hologic, Inc., Venus Concept Canada Corp., Lumenis Ltd., Cutera, Inc. etc.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Hair Removal Devices

Body Contouring Devices

Phototherapy Devices

RF Devices

Laser

Application

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair removal

Leg Vein Treatment

Vaginal Rejuvenation

Key Market Players included in the report:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA

Syneron Medical Ltd

Hologic Inc.

Venus Concept Canada Corp.

Lumenis Ltd.

Cutera Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System industry.

Research Methodology: Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

