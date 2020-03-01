Global Endoscope Light Source Market Analysis 2020 with Top Companies, Production, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

In this report,in the last several years, global market of endoscope light source developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8%. In 2016, global revenue of endoscope light source was nearly 815 M USD; the actual production was about 2.1 million units.

Endoscope Light Source is the light source for looking inside and typically refers to looking inside the body for medical reasons using an endoscope, an instrument used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body. Unlike most other medical imaging techniques, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ.

The classification of Endoscope Light Source includes LED light source, xenon light source and other type, and the proportion of LED light source in 2016 was about 58%, and the proportion was in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Endoscope Light Source is widely used in laparoscopy, urology, gastroenterology, arthroscopy, ENT and other field. The most proportion of endoscope light source was used for laparoscopy, and the consumption proportion was about 28%.

North America was the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2016. Following North America, Europe was the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

Market competition is intense. Olympus, Boston, HOYA, B. Braun, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Geographically, global Endoscope Light Source market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Olympus

Boston

HOYA

B. Braun

Fujifilm

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Mindray

Conmed

Karl Storz

Schoelly Fiberoptic

Richard Wolf

Tiansong

Aohua

SonoScape

GIMMI

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

LED Light Source

Xenon Light Source

Others

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Endoscope Light Source for each application, including

Laparoscopy

Urology

Gastroenterology

Arthroscopy

ENT

Others

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Endoscope Light Source from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

