Global, Encryption Key Management Market Report 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2025

Encryption key management is administering the full lifecycle of cryptographic keys and protecting them from loss or misuse. The lifecycle includes: generating, using, storing, archiving, and deleting of keys. Protection of the encryption keys includes limiting access to the keys physically, logically, and through user/role access.

Data encryption can be done at multiple levels: database field, file, application, as well as full disk. Multiple levels of encryption can be used to protect mission-critical or compliance-protected data; this essentially is the philosophy of defense in depth.

Protecting the encryption keys is as crucial as the data they protect.

In 2017, the global Encryption Key Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Encryption Key Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Encryption Key Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ciphercloud

Gemalto

Google

IBM

Thales E-Security

Box

Egnyte

Keynexus

Sepior

Unbound Tech

Amazon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Standards-based key management

KMIP

Non-KMIP-compliant key management

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

SMBs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Encryption Key Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Encryption Key Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Encryption Key Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Encryption Key Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Standards-based key management

1.4.3 KMIP

1.4.4 Non-KMIP-compliant key management

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Encryption Key Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 SMBs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Encryption Key Management Market Size

2.2 Encryption Key Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Encryption Key Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Encryption Key Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Encryption Key Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Encryption Key Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Encryption Key Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Encryption Key Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Encryption Key Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Encryption Key Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Encryption Key Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Encryption Key Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Encryption Key Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Encryption Key Management Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Encryption Key Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Encryption Key Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Encryption Key Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Encryption Key Management Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Encryption Key Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Encryption Key Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Encryption Key Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Encryption Key Management Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Encryption Key Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Encryption Key Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Encryption Key Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Encryption Key Management Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Encryption Key Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Encryption Key Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Encryption Key Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Encryption Key Management Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Encryption Key Management Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Encryption Key Management Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Encryption Key Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Encryption Key Management Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Encryption Key Management Key Players in India

10.3 India Encryption Key Management Market Size by Type

10.4 India Encryption Key Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Encryption Key Management Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Encryption Key Management Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Encryption Key Management Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Encryption Key Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Ciphercloud

12.1.1 Ciphercloud Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Encryption Key Management Introduction

12.1.4 Ciphercloud Revenue in Encryption Key Management Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Ciphercloud Recent Development

12.2 Gemalto

12.2.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Encryption Key Management Introduction

12.2.4 Gemalto Revenue in Encryption Key Management Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.3 Google

12.3.1 Google Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Encryption Key Management Introduction

12.3.4 Google Revenue in Encryption Key Management Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Google Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Encryption Key Management Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Encryption Key Management Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 Thales E-Security

12.5.1 Thales E-Security Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Encryption Key Management Introduction

12.5.4 Thales E-Security Revenue in Encryption Key Management Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Thales E-Security Recent Development

12.6 Box

12.6.1 Box Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Encryption Key Management Introduction

12.6.4 Box Revenue in Encryption Key Management Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Box Recent Development

12.7 Egnyte

12.7.1 Egnyte Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Encryption Key Management Introduction

12.7.4 Egnyte Revenue in Encryption Key Management Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Egnyte Recent Development

12.8 Keynexus

12.8.1 Keynexus Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Encryption Key Management Introduction

12.8.4 Keynexus Revenue in Encryption Key Management Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Keynexus Recent Development

12.9 Sepior

12.9.1 Sepior Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Encryption Key Management Introduction

12.9.4 Sepior Revenue in Encryption Key Management Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Sepior Recent Development

12.10 Unbound Tech

12.10.1 Unbound Tech Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Encryption Key Management Introduction

12.10.4 Unbound Tech Revenue in Encryption Key Management Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Unbound Tech Recent Development

12.11 Amazon

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

