Global Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Employee Advocacy Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Employee Advocacy Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Hootsuite

EveryoneSocial

Sociabble

GaggleAMP

LinkedIn

Oktopost Technologies

SocialChorus Inc

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-Based

On-Premise

Mobile Based

Market segment by Application, split into

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Employee Advocacy Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Employee Advocacy Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Employee Advocacy Tools are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Employee Advocacy Tools Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Web-Based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.4.4 Mobile Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Employee Advocacy Tools Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

1.5.3 Large Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Employee Advocacy Tools Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Employee Advocacy Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Employee Advocacy Tools Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Employee Advocacy Tools Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Employee Advocacy Tools Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Employee Advocacy Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Employee Advocacy Tools Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Employee Advocacy Tools Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Employee Advocacy Tools Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Employee Advocacy Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Employee Advocacy Tools Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Employee Advocacy Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Employee Advocacy Tools Revenue in 2019

3.3 Employee Advocacy Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Employee Advocacy Tools Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Employee Advocacy Tools Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Employee Advocacy Tools Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Employee Advocacy Tools Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Employee Advocacy Tools Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Employee Advocacy Tools Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Employee Advocacy Tools Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Employee Advocacy Tools Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Employee Advocacy Tools Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Employee Advocacy Tools Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Employee Advocacy Tools Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Employee Advocacy Tools Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Employee Advocacy Tools Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Employee Advocacy Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Hootsuite

13.1.1 Hootsuite Company Details

13.1.2 Hootsuite Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Hootsuite Employee Advocacy Tools Introduction

13.1.4 Hootsuite Revenue in Employee Advocacy Tools Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Hootsuite Recent Development

13.2 EveryoneSocial

13.2.1 EveryoneSocial Company Details

13.2.2 EveryoneSocial Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 EveryoneSocial Employee Advocacy Tools Introduction

13.2.4 EveryoneSocial Revenue in Employee Advocacy Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 EveryoneSocial Recent Development

13.3 Sociabble

13.3.1 Sociabble Company Details

13.3.2 Sociabble Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Sociabble Employee Advocacy Tools Introduction

13.3.4 Sociabble Revenue in Employee Advocacy Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Sociabble Recent Development

13.4 GaggleAMP

13.4.1 GaggleAMP Company Details

13.4.2 GaggleAMP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 GaggleAMP Employee Advocacy Tools Introduction

13.4.4 GaggleAMP Revenue in Employee Advocacy Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 GaggleAMP Recent Development

13.5 LinkedIn

13.5.1 LinkedIn Company Details

13.5.2 LinkedIn Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 LinkedIn Employee Advocacy Tools Introduction

13.5.4 LinkedIn Revenue in Employee Advocacy Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 LinkedIn Recent Development

13.6 Oktopost Technologies

13.6.1 Oktopost Technologies Company Details

13.6.2 Oktopost Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Oktopost Technologies Employee Advocacy Tools Introduction

13.6.4 Oktopost Technologies Revenue in Employee Advocacy Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Oktopost Technologies Recent Development

13.7 SocialChorus Inc

13.7.1 SocialChorus Inc Company Details

13.7.2 SocialChorus Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 SocialChorus Inc Employee Advocacy Tools Introduction

13.7.4 SocialChorus Inc Revenue in Employee Advocacy Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 SocialChorus Inc Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

