Global Electronic Cable Market 2020: Top Companies, End-Users, Industry Developments, Latest Innovations, Implementation and Business Overview till 2024
The Global Electronic Cable Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Electronic Cable market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Electronic Cable market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Electronic Cable market.
This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Electronic Cable market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Electronic Cable market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Electronic Cable market. The Electronic Cable market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Electronic Cable market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Electronic Cable market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Cable market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 724.2 million by 2024, from US$ 562.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electronic Cable business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Cable market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Electronic Cable value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Printed Adhesive Cable Markers
Plastic Bar Cable Markers
Clip-on Cable Markers
Electronic Marker
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
IT and Telecom
Energy and Utility
Construction (Residential, Commercial)
Industrial Manufacturing
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
3M
ABB
Hellermann Tyton
Brady
Panduit
Legrand Electric Ltd
Partex Marking Systems
TE Connectivity
Phoenix Contact
K-Sun
GC Electronics
Guangzhou Horizon
CCL Industries Inc (Avery)
DYMO
Cablecraft Ltd
CLOU Electronics
Tempo?Greenlee Textron )
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Electronic Cable market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Electronic Cable market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Electronic Cable players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Electronic Cable with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Electronic Cable submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Electronic Cable Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Electronic Cable Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Electronic Cable Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Electronic Cable Segment by Type
2.2.1 Printed Adhesive Cable Markers
2.2.3 Clip-on Cable Markers
2.2.4 Electronic Marker
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Electronic Cable Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Electronic Cable Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Electronic Cable Segment by Application
2.4.1 IT and Telecom
2.4.2 Energy and Utility
2.4.3 Construction (Residential, Commercial)
2.4.4 Industrial Manufacturing
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Electronic Cable Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Electronic Cable Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Electronic Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Electronic Cable by Players
3.1 Global Electronic Cable Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Electronic Cable Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Electronic Cable Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Electronic Cable Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Electronic Cable by Regions
4.1 Electronic Cable Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Electronic Cable Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Electronic Cable Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Electronic Cable Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Electronic Cable Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Electronic Cable Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Electronic Cable Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Electronic Cable Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Electronic Cable Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Electronic Cable Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Electronic Cable Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Electronic Cable by Countries
7.2 Europe Electronic Cable Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Electronic Cable Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Electronic Cable by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Electronic Cable Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Electronic Cable Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Electronic Cable Market Forecast
10.1 Global Electronic Cable Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Electronic Cable Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Electronic Cable Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Electronic Cable Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Electronic Cable Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 3M
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Electronic Cable Product Offered
11.1.3 3M Electronic Cable Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 3M News
11.2 ABB
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Electronic Cable Product Offered
11.2.3 ABB Electronic Cable Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 ABB News
11.3 Hellermann Tyton
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Electronic Cable Product Offered
11.3.3 Hellermann Tyton Electronic Cable Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Hellermann Tyton News
11.4 Brady
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Electronic Cable Product Offered
11.4.3 Brady Electronic Cable Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Brady News
11.5 Panduit
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Electronic Cable Product Offered
11.5.3 Panduit Electronic Cable Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Panduit News
11.6 Legrand Electric Ltd
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Electronic Cable Product Offered
11.6.3 Legrand Electric Ltd Electronic Cable Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Legrand Electric Ltd News
11.7 Partex Marking Systems
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Electronic Cable Product Offered
11.7.3 Partex Marking Systems Electronic Cable Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Partex Marking Systems News
11.8 TE Connectivity
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Electronic Cable Product Offered
11.8.3 TE Connectivity Electronic Cable Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 TE Connectivity News
11.9 Phoenix Contact
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Electronic Cable Product Offered
11.9.3 Phoenix Contact Electronic Cable Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Phoenix Contact News
11.10 K-Sun
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Electronic Cable Product Offered
11.10.3 K-Sun Electronic Cable Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 K-Sun News
11.11 GC Electronics
11.12 Guangzhou Horizon
11.13 CCL Industries Inc (Avery)
11.14 DYMO
11.15 Cablecraft Ltd
11.16 CLOU Electronics
11.17 Tempo?Greenlee Textron )
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
