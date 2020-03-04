Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electromagnetic Therapy Devices market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Electromagnetic Therapy Devices market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Electromagnetic Therapy Devices market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electromagnetic Therapy Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market by Product Type (High Frequency, Low Frequency), By Application (Bone Growth, Pain Relief), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global electromagnetic therapy devices market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global electromagnetic therapy devices market is projected to be US$ 306.9 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 600.0 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Electromagnetic devices are the medical devices which uses electromagnetic pulses in the electromagnetic therapy. Electromagnetic therapy is a somehow pseudoscientific form of alternative medicine which claims to treat disease by applying electromagnetic radiation to the body. Magnetic energy exists in our body and it controls the heartbeats, it stimulates muscles, and more. Each molecule in the human body contains a small amount of magnetic energy. Electromagnetic Therapy Devices are commonly used in Bone Growth, Pain Relief and other field. The assumption is that, imbalance due to electromagnetic frequencies causing illness in the body can be corrected by electromagnetic therapy. Electromagnetic therapy is also known as bioelectricity, magneto biology, magnetic field therapy, and magnetic healing. Applications like instant pain relief, bone growth etc. are expected to grow this market. Use of Devices are supplementary with surgery this could anticipate to drive the market. US food and drug Administration (FDA) has approved some instruments this could help to boost the market.

Due to time limitation people prefer to use quick relief devices like electromagnetic therapy devices to get rid of pain and due to ever-increasing geriatric population worldwide, market of electromagnetic devices is expected to grow at high. PEMF therapy devices for particular ailments like healing of nonunion fractures, urinary incontinence and muscle stimulation are approved by FDA this could help market to grow. Technology enhancement in the healthcare sector of some emerging nations is expected to fuel the growth of electromagnetic devices market.

Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Government has some rules and regulations on the usage of this devices with respect of electromagnetic waves and some side effects from these devices like pain, nausea, dizziness etc. can decrease the market growth.

Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market by Formulation, 2018

Low frequency devices accounts majority share in global electromagnetic therapy device market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MEA. The North America accounts for the majority share in the global electromagnetic therapy device market, followed by Europe.

The research report on the global electromagnetic therapy device market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Orthofix Medical Inc., Swiss Bionic Solutions, Curatronic Ltd., Dolphin Neurostim, BEMER AG, Oxford Medical Instruments Ltd, Medithera GmbH, EarthPulse, Orin Group, I Tech Medical Division etc.

Key Market Segments:

Type

High Frequency

Low Frequency

Application

Bone Growth

Pain Relief

Key Market Players included in the report:

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Swiss Bionic Solutions

Curatronic Ltd.

Dolphin Neurostim

BEMER AG

Oxford Medical Instruments Ltd

Medithera GmbH

EarthPulse

Orin Group

I Tech Medical Division

Key Insights Covered: Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Electromagnetic Therapy Devices industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Electromagnetic Therapy Devices industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Electromagnetic Therapy Devices industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Electromagnetic Therapy Devices industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Electromagnetic Therapy Devices industry.

Research Methodology: Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580