Global Electrohydraulic Actuator Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Electrohydraulic Actuator Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electrohydraulic Actuator market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Electrohydraulic Actuator Market by Type (Control Electrohydraulic Actuator, Switch Electrohydraulic Actuator), By Application (Oil and Gas, Power, Industrial), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global electrohydraulic actuator market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global electrohydraulic actuator market is projected to be US$ 287.1 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 405.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Electrohydraulic valve actuators and hydraulic valve actuators convert fluid pressure into motion in response to a signal. They use an outside power source and receive signals that are measured in amperes, volts, or pressure. Hydraulic actuators can be used when a large amount of force is required to operate a valve.

The market for electrohydraulic actuators is expected to grow in the foreseeable future owing to the advancements in the electrohydraulic actuator technology. Incorporation of electrohydraulic actuators in the valves increases accuracy, functionality and ease-of-use of the system, and these factors are anticipated to aid the market growth rate. Also, the growth of construction industry and rapid increase in the manufacturing industries are the factors which are expected to bolster the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Global Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

The increase in the purchase of integrated systems and the need for automation solutions among the hydraulic systems in the oil and gas, metals and mining, and marine industries have driven the market for hydraulic actuators.

Global Electrohydraulic Actuator Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of type, market is segmented into Control Type Actuator and Switch Type Actuator. Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator accounts for the majority share in the global electrohydraulic actuator market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of the World. The United States accounts for the majority share in the global electrohydraulic actuator market, followed by Europe. Emerging economies such as China is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as India and Japan, Southeast Asia and rest of the world are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global electrohydraulic actuator market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Emerson Electric Co., Rotork plc, HOERBIGER Holding AG, Nihon KOSO Co.Ltd., Moog Inc., Samson Controls (China) Co., Ltd., Woodward, Inc., AVTECH, Rotex Automation Limited, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Parker-Hannifin Corporation etc.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Control Electrohydraulic Actuator

Switch Electrohydraulic Actuator

Application

Oil and Gas

Power

Industrial

Key Market Players included in the report:

Emerson Electric Co.

Rotork plc

HOERBIGER Holding AG

Nihon KOSO Co.Ltd.

Moog Inc.

Samson Controls (China) Co.Ltd.

Woodward Inc.

AVTECH

Rotex Automation Limited

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Key Insights Covered: Global Electrohydraulic Actuator Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Electrohydraulic Actuator industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Electrohydraulic Actuator industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Electrohydraulic Actuator industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Electrohydraulic Actuator industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Electrohydraulic Actuator industry.

Research Methodology: Global Electrohydraulic Actuator Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

