Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Analysis 2020 with Top Companies, Production, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

In this report,global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market will reach 1508.24 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 4.18%

The global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve market was valued at 1228.72 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1508.24 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.18% during 2017-2022.

Electro hydraulic servo valve is an electrically operated valve that controls how hydraulic fluid is ported to an actuator. Servo valves are operated by transforming a changing analogue or digital input signal into a smooth set of movements in a hydraulic cylinder. Electro hydraulic servo valve are used when accurate position control is required, such as control of a primary flight control surface.

Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve can be divided into three categories: Nozzle Flapper Valve type, Jet Action Valve type and Dynamic Valve type. Nozzle Flapper Valve type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 67.12% in 2017, followed by Jet Action Valve type, account for 24.15% and Dynamic Valve type account for 8.74%.

The sales market share of global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve in Aerospace use, Steel Industry use, Power Industry use, Chemical Industry use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 52.45%, 11.84%, 10.12%, 8.32% and 17.28% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve market has the most promising sales prospects in Aerospace use.

XYZ research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve revenue market, accounted for 40.75% of the total global market with a revenue of 500.74 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 33.67% with a revenue of 413.72 million USD.

Moog is the largest company in the global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve market, accounted for 28.82% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Bosch Rexroth and Parker, accounted for 10.44% and 8.19% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five manufacturers account for 56.20 % of the revenue market.

Geographically, global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Moog

Bosch Rexroth

Parker

Honeywell

Eaton Vickers

Woodward

Voith

EMG

Schneider Kreuznach

AVIC

Oilgear

CSIC

Team Cooperation

Qinfeng

Star Hydraulics

YUKEN

Duplomatic

Hangyu Mechanical

Bmtri Precision

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Nozzle Flapper Valve

Jet Action Valve

Dynamic Valve

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve for each application, including

Aerospace

Steel Industry

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Manufacturers and Regions Overview

1.2.1 Manufacturers Overview

1.2.2 Regions Overview

1.3 Type Overview

1.4 Application Overview

1.5 Industrial Chain

1.5.1 Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Overall Industrial Chain

1.5.2 Upstream

1.5.3 Downstream

1.5.4 Economic/Political Environment

2 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Assesment by Types

2.1 Overall Market Performance

2.1.1 Product Type Market Performance (Volume)

2.1.2 Product Type Market Performance (Value)

2.2 China Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance

2.3 USA Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance

2.4 Europe Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance

2.5 Japan Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance

2.6 Korea Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance

2.7 India Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance

2.8 Southeast Asia Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance

2.9 South America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance

3 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Assesment by Application

3.1 Overall Market Performance (Volume)

3.2 China Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance (Volume)

3.3 USA Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance (Volume)

3.4 Europe Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance (Volume)

3.5 Japan Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance (Volume)

3.6 Korea Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance (Volume)

3.7 India Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance (Volume)

3.8 Southeast Asia Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance (Volume)

3.9 South America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Performance (Volume)

4 Competitive Analysis

4.1 Moog

4.1.1 Moog Profiles

4.1.2 Moog Product Information

4.1.3 Moog Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.1.4 Moog Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Business Performance

4.1.5 SWOT Analysis

4.2 Bosch Rexroth

4.2.1 Bosch Rexroth Profiles

4.2.2 Bosch Rexroth Product Information

4.2.3 Bosch Rexroth Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.2.4 Bosch Rexroth Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Business Performance

4.2.5 SWOT Analysis

4.3 Parker

4.3.1 Parker Profiles

4.3.2 Parker Product Information

4.3.3 Parker Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.4 Parker Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Business Performance

4.3.5 SWOT Analysis

4.4 Honeywell

4.4.1 Honeywell Profiles

4.4.2 Honeywell Product Information

4.4.3 Honeywell Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.4 Honeywell Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Business Performance

4.4.5 SWOT Analysis

4.5 Eaton Vickers

4.5.1 Eaton Vickers Profiles

4.5.2 Eaton Vickers Product Information

4.5.3 Eaton Vickers Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.4 Eaton Vickers Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Business Performance

4.5.5 SWOT Analysis

4.6 Woodward

4.6.1 Woodward Profiles

4.6.2 Woodward Product Information

4.6.3 Woodward Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.4 Woodward Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Business Performance

4.6.5 SWOT Analysis

4.7 Voith

4.7.1 Voith Profiles

4.7.2 Voith Product Information

4.7.3 Voith Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.4 Voith Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Business Performance

4.7.5 SWOT Analysis

4.8 EMG

4.8.1 EMG Profiles

4.8.2 EMG Product Information

4.8.3 EMG Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.8.4 EMG Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Business Performance

4.8.5 SWOT Analysis

4.9 Schneider Kreuznach

4.9.1 Schneider Kreuznach Profiles

4.9.2 Schneider Kreuznach Product Information

4.9.3 Schneider Kreuznach Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.9.4 Schneider Kreuznach Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Business Performance

4.9.5 SWOT Analysis

4.10 AVIC

4.10.1 AVIC Profiles

4.10.2 AVIC Product Information

4.10.3 AVIC Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.10.4 AVIC Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Business Performance

4.10.5 SWOT Analysis

4.11 Oilgear

4.12 CSIC

4.13 Team Cooperation

4.14 Qinfeng

4.15 Star Hydraulics

4.16 YUKEN

4.17 Duplomatic

4.18 Hangyu Mechanical

4.19 Bmtri Precision

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production (K Units) and Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

5.2 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

5.3 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Price (USD/Unit) of Manufacturers (2014-2020)

5.4 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Gross Margin of Manufacturers (2014-2020)

5.5 Market Concentration

6 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Assessment by Regions

6.1 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production (K Units) and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

6.2 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

6.3 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Price (USD/Unit) by Regions (2014-2020)

6.4 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Gross Margin by Regions (2014-2020)

7 Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Regional Analysis

7.1 China Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

7.2 USA Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

7.3 Europe Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

7.4 Japan Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

7.5 Korea Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

7.6 India Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

7.7 Southeast Asia Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

7.8 South America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

8 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Consumption Assessment

8.1 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Consumption and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

8.2 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Consumption Value and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

8.3 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Average Price (USD/Unit) by Regions (2014-2020)

9 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales Assessment by Regions

9.1 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value (2014-2020)

9.2 China Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value (2014-2020)

9.3 USA Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value (2014-2020)

9.4 Europe Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value (2014-2020)

9.5 Japan Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value (2014-2020)

9.6 Korea Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value (2014-2020)

9.7 India Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value (2014-2020)

9.8 Southeast Asia Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value (2014-2020)

9.9 South America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value (2014-2020)

10 Technology and Cost

10.1 Technology

10.2 Cost

11 Channel Analysis

11.1 Market Channel

11.2 Distributors

12 Market Forecast 2021-2026

12.1 Production and Revenue Forecast 2021-2026

12.1.1 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production and Revenue by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 China Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2021-2026

12.1.3 USA Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2021-2026

12.1.4 Europe Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2021-2026

12.1.5 Japan Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2021-2026

12.1.6 Korea Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2021-2026

12.1.7 India Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2021-2026

12.1.8 Southeast Asia Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2021-2026

12.1.9 South America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2021-2026

12.2 Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2021-2026

12.2.1 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Consumption and Consumption Calue by Regions 2021-2026

12.2.2 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2021-2026

12.2.3 China Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2021-2026

12.2.4 USA Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2021-2026

12.2.5 Europe Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2021-2026

12.2.6 Japan Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2021-2026

12.2.7 Korea Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2021-2026

12.2.8 India Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2021-2026

12.2.9 Southeast Asia Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2021-2026

12.2.10 South America Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2021-2026

12.3 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Production and Revenue Forecast by Type 2021-2026

12.3.1 Overall Market Performance

12.3.2 Nozzle Flapper Valve

12.3.3 Jet Action Valve

12.3.4 Dynamic Valve

12.4 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Sales Forecast by Application 2021-2026

12.4.1 Overall Market Performance

12.4.2 Aerospace

12.4.3 Steel Industry

12.4.4 Power Industry

12.4.5 Chemical Industry

12.4.6 Others

12.5 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Price and Gross Margin Forecast

13.5.1 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Averages Price Development Trend Forecast 2021-2026

13.5.2 Global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Gross Margin Development Trend Forecast 2021-2026

13 Conclusion

