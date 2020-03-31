Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market 2020-2025:Industry Size & Share, Revenue, Growing Demand & Latest Technology

Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market 2020-2025:Industry Size & Share, Revenue, Growing Demand & Latest TechnologyMarch 31, 2020
Electrically Conductive Textile is made of a nylon ripstop fabric, metallized with Cu/Ni, extremely strong and flexible. It has conductivity in all directions, i.e. along the axes X, Y and Z. Conductive textile can be supplied as a cloth or as pressure-sensitive adhesive (PAS) tape wich is easy to apply to plastic housings in order to cover complex forms and shapes. Conductive textile has low contact resistance and the tape version has superior adhesive force. The product shields electromagnetic interference (EMI) effectively.
The global Electrically Conductive Textiles market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Electrically Conductive Textiles by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Knitted Textiles
Woven Textiles
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Bekaert
Laird
Seiren
3M
Toray
Emei group
Metaline
31HK
Shieldex
KGS
Holland Shielding Systems
Metal Textiles
Parker Hannifin
Swift Textile Metalizing
HFC
ECT
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Industrial?Commercial & Military
Medical & Healthcare
Electronic Industry
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
