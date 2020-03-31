Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market 2020-2025:Industry Size & Share, Revenue, Growing Demand & Latest Technology

“The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.”

Electrically Conductive Textile is made of a nylon ripstop fabric, metallized with Cu/Ni, extremely strong and flexible. It has conductivity in all directions, i.e. along the axes X, Y and Z. Conductive textile can be supplied as a cloth or as pressure-sensitive adhesive (PAS) tape wich is easy to apply to plastic housings in order to cover complex forms and shapes. Conductive textile has low contact resistance and the tape version has superior adhesive force. The product shields electromagnetic interference (EMI) effectively.

The global Electrically Conductive Textiles market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Electrically Conductive Textiles by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4165429

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Knitted Textiles

Woven Textiles

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Bekaert

Laird

Seiren

3M

Toray

Emei group

Metaline

31HK

Shieldex

KGS

Holland Shielding Systems

Metal Textiles

Parker Hannifin

Swift Textile Metalizing

HFC

ECT

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Industrial?Commercial & Military

Medical & Healthcare

Electronic Industry

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electrically-conductive-textiles-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Electrically Conductive Textiles Industry

Figure Electrically Conductive Textiles Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Electrically Conductive Textiles

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Electrically Conductive Textiles

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Electrically Conductive Textiles

Table Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Electrically Conductive Textiles Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Knitted Textiles

Table Major Company List of Knitted Textiles

3.1.2 Woven Textiles

Table Major Company List of Woven Textiles

3.1.3 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Bekaert (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Bekaert Profile

Table Bekaert Overview List

4.1.2 Bekaert Products & Services

4.1.3 Bekaert Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bekaert (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Laird (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Laird Profile

Table Laird Overview List

4.2.2 Laird Products & Services

4.2.3 Laird Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Laird (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Seiren (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Seiren Profile

Table Seiren Overview List

4.3.2 Seiren Products & Services

4.3.3 Seiren Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Seiren (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 3M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 3M Profile

Table 3M Overview List

4.4.2 3M Products & Services

4.4.3 3M Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of 3M (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Toray (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Toray Profile

Table Toray Overview List

4.5.2 Toray Products & Services

4.5.3 Toray Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Toray (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Emei group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Emei group Profile

Table Emei group Overview List

4.6.2 Emei group Products & Services

4.6.3 Emei group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Emei group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Metaline (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Metaline Profile

Table Metaline Overview List

4.7.2 Metaline Products & Services

4.7.3 Metaline Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Metaline (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 31HK (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 31HK Profile

Table 31HK Overview List

4.8.2 31HK Products & Services

4.8.3 31HK Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of 31HK (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Shieldex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Shieldex Profile

Table Shieldex Overview List

4.9.2 Shieldex Products & Services

4.9.3 Shieldex Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shieldex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 KGS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 KGS Profile

Table KGS Overview List

4.10.2 KGS Products & Services

4.10.3 KGS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of KGS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Holland Shielding Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Holland Shielding Systems Profile

Table Holland Shielding Systems Overview List

4.11.2 Holland Shielding Systems Products & Services

4.11.3 Holland Shielding Systems Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Holland Shielding Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Metal Textiles (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Metal Textiles Profile

Table Metal Textiles Overview List

4.12.2 Metal Textiles Products & Services

4.12.3 Metal Textiles Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Metal Textiles (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Parker Hannifin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Parker Hannifin Profile

Table Parker Hannifin Overview List

4.13.2 Parker Hannifin Products & Services

4.13.3 Parker Hannifin Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Parker Hannifin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Swift Textile Metalizing (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Swift Textile Metalizing Profile

Table Swift Textile Metalizing Overview List

4.14.2 Swift Textile Metalizing Products & Services

4.14.3 Swift Textile Metalizing Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Swift Textile Metalizing (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 HFC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 HFC Profile

Table HFC Overview List

4.15.2 HFC Products & Services

4.15.3 HFC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HFC (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 ECT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 ECT Profile

Table ECT Overview List

4.16.2 ECT Products & Services

4.16.3 ECT Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ECT (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Electrically Conductive Textiles MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Industrial?Commercial & Military

Figure Electrically Conductive Textiles Demand in Industrial?Commercial & Military, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electrically Conductive Textiles Demand in Industrial?Commercial & Military, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Medical & Healthcare

Figure Electrically Conductive Textiles Demand in Medical & Healthcare, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electrically Conductive Textiles Demand in Medical & Healthcare, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Electronic Industry

Figure Electrically Conductive Textiles Demand in Electronic Industry, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electrically Conductive Textiles Demand in Electronic Industry, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Others

Figure Electrically Conductive Textiles Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electrically Conductive Textiles Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Electrically Conductive Textiles Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Electrically Conductive Textiles Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Electrically Conductive Textiles Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Electrically Conductive Textiles Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4165429

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155