Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Competitive Analysis and Economic Forecasting By Tesla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens

Global electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to register a CAGR of 48.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Industry Competitors: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Tesla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.), SemaConnect, ClipperCreek, Allego B.V., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., EVgo Services LLC, ChargePoint, Inc., Blink Charging Co., Alfen N.V., AeroVironment, Inc. and among others.

“Product definition”

An electric vehicle charging station is a point to charge the battery of an electric vehicle, which varies from vehicles to vehicles. There are few types of technology which are used in charging the vehicles based on the battery’s input power which are as follows: type 1, type 2, and type 3. The charging stations can be DC charging or AC charging type or inductive charging station.

These charging points can be installed either in residential or commercial applications, and it provides the speed to charge the electric vehicle depending on the type of technology the battery uses.

Key Segmentation: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

By Charging Station (AC charging station, DC charging station), Vehicle Type (Battery electric vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles(PHEV)), Installation Type (Residential, Commercial), Technology (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), charging Stations Standards (GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772, IEC 62196), Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Allego has launched Allego’s EV Cloud which contains a smart charging solution that helps in renewing the energy and grid capacity. Allego uses Microsoft Azure platform for smart charging, data modelling and real time data processing.

In September 2018, EVgo announced the launch of FastStart, which is a mobile and modular fast charging station, and is capable of Level 2 and DC Fast Charging.

In February 2018, ClipperCreek announced the launch of the CP-50 which is used for installing and maintaining electric vehicle supply equipment.

In June 2016, ClipperCreek announced the launch of the HCS-40 electric vehicle charging stations which is robust in nature and it uses level 2 technologies, which can be beneficial for the company as it can be used in various applications like workplace, fleet and residential.

Overview of Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

