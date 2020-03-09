Global Electric Submeter Market 2019-2024

This intelligence report gives a complete evaluation of the Electric Submeter market. This consists of research of beyond development, ongoing market situations, and destiny potentialities. Statistics real to market on the goods, techniques and market share of leading businesses of this particular market are stated. It’s a 360-degree evaluation of the global market’s aggressive panorama. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the worldwide market for the duration of the forecast duration.

Electric Submeter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric, water, gas, heat energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. It enables two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, it can gather data for remote reporting.

Request Sample

Scope of the Report:

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The leading global players include Landis+Gyr (based in Switzerland but owned by Toshiba Corp. of Japan), GE Digital Energy (United States), Itron (United States), Aclara (United States), Honeywell (Elster Group and E-Mon), Sensus (United States) and Holley Metering (China).

The key consumption markets locate at APAC, which take a market share of about one half. North America takes the market share of 18.13%, followed by Europe with 17.66%. Asia Pacific?s consumption market has a fast growing speed.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a relatively strong curve due to the replacement of utility meters.

The worldwide market for Electric Submeter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 9450 million US$ in 2024, from 7130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electric Submeter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Landis+Gyr

Itron?Silver Spring Networks?

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Aclara

Sagemcom

Leviton

Echelon

Nuri Telecom

E-Mon

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holley Metering

Wellsun Electric Meter

Sunrise

Xiou International Group

Pax Electronic Technlogy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Current Transformer

Rogowski Coil

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Request Discount

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us

+1 6269994607 (US)

+91 7507349866 (IND)

Email id :[email protected]

Website: www.researchtrades.com