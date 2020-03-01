Global Electric Pressure Cooker Market Analysis 2020 with Top Companies, Production, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

In this report,the large downstream demand for Electric Pressure Cooker has been and still remains fairly stable. The USA market size for Electric Pressure Cooker reached 76.25 M USD in 2016 from 75.40 M USD in 2012. In the next five years, the global consumption of Electric Pressure Cooker will show upward tendency further, market size is expected to be about 90.92 M USD by 2022, the CAGR from 2016 to 2022 will be approximately 2.55%.

This report studies the Electric Pressure Cooker market. Compared with traditional pressure cooker (invented in 1679), electric pressure cookers (invented in 1991) includes an electric heat source that is automatically regulated to maintain the operating pressure with a stand-out feature of convenient digital timing technology.

The classification of Electric Pressure Cooker includes Mechanical Timer Type and Digital /Programming Type, and the revenue proportion of Digital /Programming Type in 2016 was about 72%.

Electric Pressure Cooker can be used for Commercial, Residential and others. The most proportion of Electric Pressure Cooker was Residential, and the sales proportion was about 58% in 2016.

According to the size, it can be divided into three kinds, Above 8 Quart, 6-8 Quart and Below 6 Quart. 6-8 Quart are the main product, capturing nearly 62% of global Electric Pressure Cooker in 2016.

Northeast ranked the top in terms of market size of Electric Pressure Cooker within USA, it consisted of 41.32% of the national market in 2016. West came the second, with 29.34% of the USA market. Midwest, South and Other parts of USA together consisted of 29.34% of the USA Electric Pressure Cooker market in the same year.

Instant Pot ranked the first in terms of revenue share in USA market of Electric Pressure Cooker, occupied more than 25% of the USA market share in 2016; While, Maxi-Matic, with a market share of about 8%, came the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consisted of approximately 22% of the USA market in 2016.

Geographically, global Electric Pressure Cooker market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Fagor

Panasonic

Maxi-Matic

Midea

Instant Pot

Breville

Gourmia

Tayama

Power Pressure Cooker

Presto

Cosori

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Mechanical Timer Type

Digital /Programming Type

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Electric Pressure Cooker for each application, including

Commercial

Residential

Others

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Electric Pressure Cooker from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

