Global Electric Fencing Market Projected to Witness Robust Development by 2026

Global Electric Fencing Market Projected to Witness Robust Development by 2026April 21, 2020
The global electric fencing market is anticipated to expand on the back of the need to tighten security in country border areas amid cross-border military tensions and increase in terrorist infiltration. Use of advanced techniques and tools to ensure effective livestock or animal management and protect endangered species could increase the demand for electric fencing. Pet owners, animal conservation facilities, national parks, and wildlife services are anticipated to continue to use electric fencing to protect, secure, or confine wild animals and pets.
Installation of Electric Fencing Likely to Increase in Sensitive Military or Government Areas
The global electric fencing market is expected to improve its growth while riding on the need to prevent the entry of unauthorized people into highly classified, sensitive government, military, or commercial areas. The demand for electric fencing could also increase in the residential sector, considering the rise in crime rates and the need to prevent house burglaries and break-ins. Electric fencing is also used to confine and secure family pets and prevent domestic or wild animals from entering farms and destroying crops.
High Use in Border Areas Expected to Increase Demand for Permanent Electric Fencing
The global electric fencing market is segmented into portable fence and permanent fence on the basis of type. The report also includes deep analysis on application segments of the global electric fencing market, such as security, pets, wild animals, agriculture, and others. The global demand for permanent electric fencing is projected to grow mainly due to its high use in border zones, highly classified military facilities, livestock management facilities, and agricultural fields. Some types of permanent electric fencing cost lower than barbwire fencing when it comes to installation. Moreover, permanent electric fencing has a longer life and does not seriously injure livestock or other animals.
Need to Maintain Security in Residential, Military Areas Likely to Boost Demand in North America
According to market experts, North America could be among leading regions creating decent demand for electric fencing products. Presence of leading players, high consumption in the agriculture and military sectors, and strong demand for home security are anticipated to create demand in the North America electric fencing market. Europe could be another important market for electric fencing. The need to prevent the spread of African swine fever from pigs and wild boars to other animals or humans is predicted to increase the demand for electric fencing in the region.
Key Players
The report offers detailed company profiling of key competitors in the global electric fencing market, including Gallagher, Shenzhen Lanstar, Tru-Test Group, Woodstream, Shenzhen Tongher Technology, Electric Guard Dog, High Tech Pet, Parker McCrory, Mpumalanga, Premier1Supplies, Dare Products, Kencove, and PetSafe. Electric fencing manufacturers are expected to bring out new innovations to keep end users interested. They could also look to take advantage of growth opportunities in the government, forestry, and wildlife conservation sectors by introducing bear resistant electric fencing or solar-induced electric fencing that prevent the entry of wild animals into human settlements.