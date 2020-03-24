Global Electric Drive Systems Market 2020-2025:Types, Share, Market Value, Industry Demand, Top Players and Regional Outlook

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Drive Systems market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electric Drive Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electric Drive Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Electric Drive Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Apply to Part

Apply to Whole

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Trucks

Buses

Vessels

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Magtec

Dana TM4

MAHLE

Fischer Panda

ACTIA

AC Propulsion

HPEVs

Bosch Mobility Solutions

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Drive Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Drive Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Drive Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Drive Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electric Drive Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Electric Drive Systems Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electric Drive Systems Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Electric Drive Systems Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Electric Drive Systems Segment by Type

2.2.1 Apply to Part

2.2.2 Apply to Part

2.3 Electric Drive Systems Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Electric Drive Systems Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Electric Drive Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Electric Drive Systems Segment by Application

2.4.1 Trucks

2.4.2 Buses

2.4.3 Vessels

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Electric Drive Systems Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Electric Drive Systems Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Electric Drive Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Electric Drive Systems by Players

3.1 Global Electric Drive Systems Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Electric Drive Systems Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Electric Drive Systems Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Electric Drive Systems Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Electric Drive Systems by Regions

4.1 Electric Drive Systems Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Electric Drive Systems Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Electric Drive Systems Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Electric Drive Systems Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Electric Drive Systems Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Electric Drive Systems Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Electric Drive Systems Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Electric Drive Systems Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Electric Drive Systems Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Electric Drive Systems Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Electric Drive Systems Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electric Drive Systems by Countries

7.2 Europe Electric Drive Systems Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Electric Drive Systems Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Drive Systems by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Drive Systems Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Drive Systems Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Electric Drive Systems Market Forecast

10.1 Global Electric Drive Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Electric Drive Systems Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Electric Drive Systems Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Electric Drive Systems Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Electric Drive Systems Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Magtec

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Electric Drive Systems Product Offered

11.1.3 Magtec Electric Drive Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Magtec News

11.2 Dana TM4

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Electric Drive Systems Product Offered

11.2.3 Dana TM4 Electric Drive Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Dana TM4 News

11.3 MAHLE

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Electric Drive Systems Product Offered

11.3.3 MAHLE Electric Drive Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 MAHLE News

11.4 Fischer Panda

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Electric Drive Systems Product Offered

11.4.3 Fischer Panda Electric Drive Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Fischer Panda News

11.5 ACTIA

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Electric Drive Systems Product Offered

11.5.3 ACTIA Electric Drive Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 ACTIA News

11.6 AC Propulsion

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Electric Drive Systems Product Offered

11.6.3 AC Propulsion Electric Drive Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 AC Propulsion News

11.7 HPEVs

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Electric Drive Systems Product Offered

11.7.3 HPEVs Electric Drive Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 HPEVs News

11.8 Bosch Mobility Solutions

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Electric Drive Systems Product Offered

11.8.3 Bosch Mobility Solutions Electric Drive Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Bosch Mobility Solutions News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

