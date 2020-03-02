Global Elastic Stockings Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2024

The research gives an in depth look at of the boom rate of each section with the assist of charts and tables. Moreover, numerous regions related to the increase of the market are analyzed inside the research. These regions encompass usa, europe, japan, china, india, south east asia, Central and South united states, middle east and africa, other areas. Besides this, the research demonstrates the boom traits and upcoming opportunities in each place.

Elastic stockings Market are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Elastic stockings can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing elastic stockings even if they have not recently undergone scleratherapy treatment for varicose veins.

Scope of the Report:

Covered Yarn, spandex and nylon are the main raw materials for the production of elastic stockings. Most of companies purchase materials from the market. With the development of elastic stockings, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the elastic stockings industry in some extent.

Elastic stockings can be classified into two types: gradient socks and anti-embolism socks. Gradient socks are more often prescribed to the ambulatory patient, or those who are walking, accounting for about 74.66% of the total sale amount in 2016.

The worldwide market for Elastic Stockings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 1820 million US$ in 2024, from 1280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Elastic Stockings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Medtronic(Covidien)

Sigvaris

Medi

BSN Medical

Juzo

3M

Bauerfeind AG

Thuasne Corporate

Pretty Legs Hosiery

Salzmann-Group

Paul Hartmann

Cizeta Medicali

Belsana Medical

Gloria Med

Zhende Medical Group

Maizi

TOKO

Okamoto Corporation

Zhejiang Sameri

MD

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

bGradient Socks

Anti-Embolism Socks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ambulatory Patients

Post-operative Patients

Pregnant Women

Others

