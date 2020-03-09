Global eGRC Market Outlook 2020 Witnessing Enormous Growth with Recent Trends & Demand | IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SAS, Oracle

“eGRC Market Industry Forecast To 2026

The main driving factors for the eGRC market are the increasing use of data, the growing business collaborations, and the government regulations and compliance mandates.

In the software segment, by the type of software, the risk management software is expected to have the largest eGRC market share, whereas policy management software is expected to be the highest contributor during the forecast period. Risk management solutions follow a top-down and bottom-up approach to roll-up the risk logs and correspondingly analyze, measure, and define various levels of risks, for organizations and enterprises, and thereafter formulate automated designs to normalize any existing risks. Additionally, it helps organizations with documentation, workflow management, and reporting and remediation of risks.

In the services segment, the integration service is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, whereas training and consulting is expected to be the largest contributor among all the services. The integration service is said to be growing faster, as there are 2 modes for deploying Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions; cloud and on-premises. Changing to upgraded solutions and the complexity involved in integration is sorted by integration service providers, who enable organizations to use GRC solutions at its full potential.

This Research report comes up with the size of the global eGRC Market for the base year 2020 and the forecast between 2020 and 2026.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SAS, Oracle, Bwise, FIS, Wolters Kluwer, Metricstream, Thomson Reuters, EMC (A Dell Company)

Types of eGRC covered are:

Audit management, Compliance management, Risk management, Policy management, Incident management

Applications of eGRC covered are:

Finance, IT, Legal, Operations

The eGRC report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the eGRC Outlook. It also comprehends market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies and marketing trends.

Regional Analysis For eGRC Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global eGRC market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

