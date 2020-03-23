Global eDiscovery Market Research Report 2020 Growing Demand, Business Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast Outlook 2025

In 2017, the global eDiscovery market was $ 14,500 million and is expected to reach $ 33,400 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.9% in 2018-2025.

Electronic discovery (sometimes referred to as e-discovery, ediscovery, eDiscovery, or e-discovery) is the electronic aspect of identifying, collecting, and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a lawsuit or investigation.

The growth of the eDiscovery technology market is also driven by factors such as increasing litigation in the legal and regulatory industries as well as the corporate sector. However, factors such as high investment and installation costs hinder the growth of this market.

E-Discovery is becoming an increasingly important information and growing consideration for almost all organizations due to the huge number of civil lawsuits that are filed each year, the growing proportion of electronically stored business records and new laws at all levels of government that focus on electronically stored Number of judgments that make the discovery and presentation of electronic data more important.

To meet e-discovery commitments, companies should be fully aware of their current and reasonably expected data retention commitments, be much more proactive about how they store and manage data, implement appropriate technologies to archive data, and implement of legal provisions enable and take the other necessary measures to minimize the risk of non-compliance with e-discovery obligations.

Increasing litigation and regulations associated with increasing use cases for eDiscovery software will continue to lead to moderate growth in the global eDiscovery market.However, the market for data solutions is growing rapidly as buyers are looking for automation to solve well-defined problems. In order to meet the sophisticated requirements, eDiscovery solution and service providers are already developing robust strategies to use existing search and analysis skills to compete in the markets for white hot content analytics and cognitive solutions.

This report focused on the top global player, covered

Symantec Corporation

IBM

Xerox Legal Business Services

Exterro

EMC

Epiq Systems

HPE

Kcura Corporation,

Access

FTI Technology

Deloitte

Advanced Discovery

DTI

Consilio

Kroll Ontrack

Zylab

Guidance Software

Integreon

KPMG

FRONTEO

Recommind

Veritas

Navigant

PwC

Ricoh

UnitedLex

LDiscovery

Leuchtturm eDiscovery

Thomson Reuters

iCONECT development

Market segment by region / country. This report covers the

United States,

Europe,

China,

Japan,

Southeast Asia,

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

ECA

Processing

Review

Forensic Data Collection

Legal Hold Management

Others

Market segment by application, divided into

lawyers and legal regulators

Government and regulatory authorities

Legal and IT departments of companies

The study

objectives of this report are: To study and forecast the market size of eDiscovery in the world market.

Analysis of the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

Definition, description and forecast of the market by type, end use and region.

Analysis and comparison of the market status and the forecast between China and important regions, namely the USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analysis of the market potential and advantage, the opportunities and challenges, the restrictions and risks of the key global regions.

Identify key trends and factors that drive or inhibit market growth.

Analysis of market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

Strategic analysis of each submarket with regard to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market

Analysis of competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions in the market

Strategic profiling of the main players and comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.

In this study, the following years are taken into account to estimate the market size of eDiscovery:

History year: 2013-2017 base year

: 2017

estimated year: 2018

forecast year 2018 to 2025

for data information by region, company, type and application; 2017 is the base year. Whenever data information for the base year was not available, the previous year was taken into account.

Key Stakeholder

eDiscovery Manufacturer

eDiscovery Distributors / Distributors / Wholesalers

eDiscovery Subcomponent Manufacturer

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available adjustments

With the given market data, QYResearch offers adjustments to the specific requirements of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Analysis of the eDiscovery market at regional and country level by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market participants.

Table of Contents

Size, status and forecast of the global eDiscovery market in 2025

Chapter 1: Industry Overview of eDiscovery

1.1 Overview of the eDiscovery market

1.1.1 eDiscovery-Produktumfang

1.1.2 Market status and outlook

1.2 Size and analysis of the global eDiscovery market by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 If

1.3 eDiscovery market by type

1.3.1 RCT

1.3.2 processing

1.3.3 Review

1.3.4 Forensic data collection

1.3.5 Legal Hold Management

1.3.6 Other

1.4 eDiscovery market by end user / application

1.4.1 Lawyers and legal regulators

1.4.2 Government and regulatory agencies

1.4.3 Legal and IT departments of companies

Chapter 2: Global Analysis of Player eDiscovery Competition

2.1 eDiscovery market size (value) by player (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New participants

2.2.4 The technology trends in the future

Chapter 3: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Symantec Corporation

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main business / business overview

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 eDiscovery revenue (in USD million) (2013-2018)

Continuation….

