Global E-invoicing Software Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global E-invoicing Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global E-invoicing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-invoicing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Freshbooks

Zoho

Xero

Intuit

Brightpearl

Sage

FinancialForce

Tipalti

PaySimple

Acclivity Group

KashFlow Software

Araize

Micronetics

Norming Software

Yat Software

SAP

iPayables

Coupa

Zervant

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy

FMCG

Express Service

Finance

E-Commerce

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-invoicing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-invoicing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-invoicing Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-invoicing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-invoicing Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Energy

1.5.3 FMCG

1.5.4 Express Service

1.5.5 Finance

1.5.6 E-Commerce

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-invoicing Software Market Size

2.2 E-invoicing Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-invoicing Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 E-invoicing Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 E-invoicing Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global E-invoicing Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global E-invoicing Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global E-invoicing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players E-invoicing Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into E-invoicing Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in China

7.3 China E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in India

10.3 India E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Freshbooks

12.1.1 Freshbooks Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction

12.1.4 Freshbooks Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Freshbooks Recent Development

12.2 Zoho

12.2.1 Zoho Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction

12.2.4 Zoho Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Zoho Recent Development

12.3 Xero

12.3.1 Xero Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction

12.3.4 Xero Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Xero Recent Development

12.4 Intuit

12.4.1 Intuit Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction

12.4.4 Intuit Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Intuit Recent Development

12.5 Brightpearl

12.5.1 Brightpearl Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction

12.5.4 Brightpearl Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Brightpearl Recent Development

12.6 Sage

12.6.1 Sage Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction

12.6.4 Sage Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Sage Recent Development

12.7 FinancialForce

12.7.1 FinancialForce Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction

12.7.4 FinancialForce Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 FinancialForce Recent Development

12.8 Tipalti

12.8.1 Tipalti Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction

12.8.4 Tipalti Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Tipalti Recent Development

12.9 PaySimple

12.9.1 PaySimple Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction

12.9.4 PaySimple Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 PaySimple Recent Development

12.10 Acclivity Group

12.10.1 Acclivity Group Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction

12.10.4 Acclivity Group Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Acclivity Group Recent Development

12.11 KashFlow Software

12.12 Araize

12.13 Micronetics

12.14 Norming Software

12.15 Yat Software

12.16 SAP

12.17 iPayables

12.18 Coupa

12.19 Zervant

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

