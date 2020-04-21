Global E-invoicing Software Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Global E-invoicing Software Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025April 21, 2020
In 2017, the global E-invoicing Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global E-invoicing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-invoicing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Freshbooks
Zoho
Xero
Intuit
Brightpearl
Sage
FinancialForce
Tipalti
PaySimple
Acclivity Group
KashFlow Software
Araize
Micronetics
Norming Software
Yat Software
SAP
iPayables
Coupa
Zervant
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Energy
FMCG
Express Service
Finance
E-Commerce
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E-invoicing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E-invoicing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-invoicing Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global E-invoicing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-Based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E-invoicing Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Energy
1.5.3 FMCG
1.5.4 Express Service
1.5.5 Finance
1.5.6 E-Commerce
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 E-invoicing Software Market Size
2.2 E-invoicing Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 E-invoicing Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 E-invoicing Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 E-invoicing Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global E-invoicing Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global E-invoicing Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global E-invoicing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players E-invoicing Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into E-invoicing Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in China
7.3 China E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in India
10.3 India E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Freshbooks
12.1.1 Freshbooks Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction
12.1.4 Freshbooks Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Freshbooks Recent Development
12.2 Zoho
12.2.1 Zoho Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction
12.2.4 Zoho Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Zoho Recent Development
12.3 Xero
12.3.1 Xero Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction
12.3.4 Xero Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Xero Recent Development
12.4 Intuit
12.4.1 Intuit Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction
12.4.4 Intuit Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Intuit Recent Development
12.5 Brightpearl
12.5.1 Brightpearl Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction
12.5.4 Brightpearl Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Brightpearl Recent Development
12.6 Sage
12.6.1 Sage Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction
12.6.4 Sage Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Sage Recent Development
12.7 FinancialForce
12.7.1 FinancialForce Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction
12.7.4 FinancialForce Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 FinancialForce Recent Development
12.8 Tipalti
12.8.1 Tipalti Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction
12.8.4 Tipalti Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Tipalti Recent Development
12.9 PaySimple
12.9.1 PaySimple Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction
12.9.4 PaySimple Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 PaySimple Recent Development
12.10 Acclivity Group
12.10.1 Acclivity Group Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 E-invoicing Software Introduction
12.10.4 Acclivity Group Revenue in E-invoicing Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Acclivity Group Recent Development
12.11 KashFlow Software
12.12 Araize
12.13 Micronetics
12.14 Norming Software
12.15 Yat Software
12.16 SAP
12.17 iPayables
12.18 Coupa
12.19 Zervant
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
