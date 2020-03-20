Global Duffles Travel Bag Market 2020, Size-Share, Emerging Technology, Huge-Growth, Key-Segments, Manufacturers and Strong Development 2025

The global Duffles Travel Bag market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Duffles Travel Bag by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Polyester

Fabric

Leather

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

VIP Industries

VF Corporation

Briggs

MCM Worldwide

Samsonite

Rimowa

Louis Vuitton

Delsey

Antler

Hermes

Crown

HIDEO WAKAMATSU

ACE

Tumi

Santa Barbara Polo

Travelpro

Eminent

Commodore

Diplomat

Winpard

Jinhou

JINLUDA

Powerland

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Male

Female

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Duffles Travel Bag Industry

Figure Duffles Travel Bag Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Duffles Travel Bag

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Duffles Travel Bag

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Duffles Travel Bag

Table Global Duffles Travel Bag Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Duffles Travel Bag Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Polyester

Table Major Company List of Polyester

3.1.2 Fabric

Table Major Company List of Fabric

3.1.3 Leather

Table Major Company List of Leather

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Duffles Travel Bag Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Duffles Travel Bag Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Duffles Travel Bag Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Duffles Travel Bag Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Duffles Travel Bag Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Duffles Travel Bag Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 VIP Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 VIP Industries Profile

Table VIP Industries Overview List

4.1.2 VIP Industries Products & Services

4.1.3 VIP Industries Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of VIP Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 VF Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 VF Corporation Profile

Table VF Corporation Overview List

4.2.2 VF Corporation Products & Services

4.2.3 VF Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of VF Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Briggs (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Briggs Profile

Table Briggs Overview List

4.3.2 Briggs Products & Services

4.3.3 Briggs Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Briggs (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 MCM Worldwide (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 MCM Worldwide Profile

Table MCM Worldwide Overview List

4.4.2 MCM Worldwide Products & Services

4.4.3 MCM Worldwide Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of MCM Worldwide (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Samsonite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Samsonite Profile

Table Samsonite Overview List

4.5.2 Samsonite Products & Services

4.5.3 Samsonite Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Samsonite (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Rimowa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Rimowa Profile

Table Rimowa Overview List

4.6.2 Rimowa Products & Services

4.6.3 Rimowa Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Rimowa (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Louis Vuitton (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Louis Vuitton Profile

Table Louis Vuitton Overview List

4.7.2 Louis Vuitton Products & Services

4.7.3 Louis Vuitton Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Louis Vuitton (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Delsey (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Delsey Profile

Table Delsey Overview List

4.8.2 Delsey Products & Services

4.8.3 Delsey Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Delsey (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Antler (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Antler Profile

Table Antler Overview List

4.9.2 Antler Products & Services

4.9.3 Antler Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Antler (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Hermes (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Hermes Profile

Table Hermes Overview List

4.10.2 Hermes Products & Services

4.10.3 Hermes Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hermes (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Crown (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Crown Profile

Table Crown Overview List

4.11.2 Crown Products & Services

4.11.3 Crown Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Crown (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 HIDEO WAKAMATSU (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Profile

Table HIDEO WAKAMATSU Overview List

4.12.2 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Products & Services

4.12.3 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HIDEO WAKAMATSU (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 ACE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 ACE Profile

Table ACE Overview List

4.13.2 ACE Products & Services

4.13.3 ACE Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ACE (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Tumi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Tumi Profile

Table Tumi Overview List

4.14.2 Tumi Products & Services

4.14.3 Tumi Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tumi (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Santa Barbara Polo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Santa Barbara Polo Profile

Table Santa Barbara Polo Overview List

4.15.2 Santa Barbara Polo Products & Services

4.15.3 Santa Barbara Polo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Santa Barbara Polo (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Travelpro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Travelpro Profile

Table Travelpro Overview List

4.16.2 Travelpro Products & Services

4.16.3 Travelpro Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Travelpro (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Eminent (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Eminent Profile

Table Eminent Overview List

4.17.2 Eminent Products & Services

4.17.3 Eminent Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Eminent (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Commodore (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Commodore Profile

Table Commodore Overview List

4.18.2 Commodore Products & Services

4.18.3 Commodore Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Commodore (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Diplomat (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Diplomat Profile

Table Diplomat Overview List

4.19.2 Diplomat Products & Services

4.19.3 Diplomat Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Diplomat (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Winpard (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Winpard Profile

Table Winpard Overview List

4.20.2 Winpard Products & Services

4.20.3 Winpard Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Winpard (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Jinhou (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Jinhou Profile

Table Jinhou Overview List

4.21.2 Jinhou Products & Services

4.21.3 Jinhou Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Jinhou (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 JINLUDA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 JINLUDA Profile

Table JINLUDA Overview List

4.22.2 JINLUDA Products & Services

4.22.3 JINLUDA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of JINLUDA (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Powerland (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Powerland Profile

Table Powerland Overview List

4.23.2 Powerland Products & Services

4.23.3 Powerland Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Powerland (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Duffles Travel Bag Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Duffles Travel Bag Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Duffles Travel Bag Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Duffles Travel Bag Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Duffles Travel Bag Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Duffles Travel Bag Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Duffles Travel Bag Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Duffles Travel Bag Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Duffles Travel Bag MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Duffles Travel Bag Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Duffles Travel Bag Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Male

Figure Duffles Travel Bag Demand in Male, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Duffles Travel Bag Demand in Male, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Female

Figure Duffles Travel Bag Demand in Female, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Duffles Travel Bag Demand in Female, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Duffles Travel Bag Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Duffles Travel Bag Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Duffles Travel Bag Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Duffles Travel Bag Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Duffles Travel Bag Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Duffles Travel Bag Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Duffles Travel Bag Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Duffles Travel Bag Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Duffles Travel Bag Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Duffles Travel Bag Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Duffles Travel Bag Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Duffles Travel Bag Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Duffles Travel Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Duffles Travel Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Duffles Travel Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Duffles Travel Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Duffles Travel Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Duffles Travel Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Duffles Travel Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Duffles Travel Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Duffles Travel Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Duffles Travel Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Duffles Travel Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Duffles Travel Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Duffles Travel Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Duffles Travel Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Duffles Travel Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Duffles Travel Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Duffles Travel Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Duffles Travel Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Duffles Travel Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Duffles Travel Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Duffles Travel Bag Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Duffles Travel Bag Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

