Global Dry Film Market Analysis 2020 with Top Companies, Production, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

In this report,in the past five years from 2012 to 2016, global Dry Film market scale was from 986.18 million US dollars to 1012.37 million, with a revenue increasing rate at above 3%.

Dry film is a polyester film coated with a polymer which is sensitive to ultraviolet light (Photoresist).

The classification of Dry Film includes Thickness ?20?m, Thickness : 21-29?m, Thickness : 30-39?m and Thickness ?40?m, and the revenue proportion of 21-29?m in 2016 was about 39.4%.

Dry Film can be used for PCB, Semiconductor Packaging and Other. The most proportion of Dry Film was PCB, and the sales proportion was about 80% in 2016.

The global Dry Film industry markets mainly concentrate in China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea. The industry concentration is high. The leading global firms include Hitachi Chemical, Asahi Kasei, Eternal, DuPont, Kolon Industries and Chang Chun Group, which account for about 93% market share. China is the largest consumption region, because of the largest PCB industry. Major manufacturers almost have plant in China.

Geographically, global Dry Film market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Hitachi Chemical (JP)

Asahi Kasei (JP)

Eternal (TW)

KOLON Industries (KR)

DuPont (US)

Changchun Group (TW)

Mitsubishi (JP)

Elga Japan (IT)

FIRST (CN)

EMS (US)

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Thickness ?20?m

Thickness:21-29?m

Thickness:30-39?m

Thickness?40?m

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Dry Film for each application, including

PCB

Semiconductor Packaging

Other

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Dry Film from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

