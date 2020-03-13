Global Drones Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The drones market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

– The market of drones is majorly affected by the changing drone regulations. Currently, regulators from various countries in Europe and drone manufacturers are working together to make the rules and regulations. Such positive environments are supporting the growth of drones market in commercial aerospace.

– The growing applications of drones in the commercial sector like in Oil & Gas, Construction, Energy, Entertainment, Medical, and Parcel Delivery industries among others are propelling the growth of drones market during the forecast period.

– Companies like Amazon, Google, and Intel among others have also invested into the drones market for deliveries of cargo, parcels and medical kits. Such investments are also boosting technological developments in drones.

– In spite of the positive factors, some of the countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa region have not widely adopted the use of drones into their environment. This is acting as a major barrier for drones market.

Scope of the Report

The market study of drones only includes the use of UAVs in commercial sector. The market is segmented based on application into Construction, Agriculture, Energy, Entertainment, Oil & Gas, and Other Applications. The Other Applications segment includes Firefighting, Mining, Aerial Mapping, Medical, and Parcel Delivery industries. The scope of the study also includes the software and hardware providers of UAVs in various regions.

Key Market Trends

Other Applications Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Other Applications segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in e-commerce has led to the product delivery and courier service giants, like Amazon and DHL, to introduce the idea of delivery by drones into practice. These companies have significantly invested and had collaborations with smaller firms for the use of a drone for the delivery of goods and services. Also, JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing has been offering deliveries through drones in four selected regions scattered across China since June 2016. The company announced its plans to build 150 drone launch facilities in south-western Sichuan province for UAV parcel delivery by the end of 2020. Additionally, the companies are also investing in the development of drone for the delivery of vaccines, medications, and supplies to rural areas and hospitals. Such investments are generating demand for this segment of the market during the forecast.

Asia Pacific Region will Experience the Highest Growth between 2019-2024

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The recent changes in drone regulations in several countries across the Asia Pacific region will support the growth of the drones market. Indonesia and Australia are two countries that are expected to see exponential growth in the use of drones in the region after China, India, and Japan. Recently, JD.com announced the completion of the first Indonesian government approved drone flight that marked the beginning of commercial drone use in Indonesia and the Southeast Asia region. Also, the investments by major companies in this region will further propel the growth. For instance, Airbus launched Airbus Aerial commercial drone services in the Asia-Pacific region with Singapore as its headquarter. The increasing commercial applications along with changing drone laws in the region will act as major driving factors for this region in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The drones market is highly consolidated with the majority of the share taken by DJI. Some of the other prominent players in the market are Terra Drone Corporation, Parrot SA, Yuneec International, and 3D Robotics. DJI holds a major share globally due to its sales of UAVs for aerial photography and videography like Phantom 4 Pro, Mavic Series, and Spark. The company is also developing new technologies and UAVs for new applications like agriculture. However, there are a lot of small companies and start-ups that have entered the market in the past few years due to the high profitability of the industry. The companies are competing with each other and are developing advanced technology integrated UAVs and drones that decrease the human effort in applications like mining, construction, and aerial mapping among others. Also, entry of companies like Boeing, Alphabet, and Intel into the commercial sector of UAVs is expected to help the fragmentation of the market over the coming years.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Construction

5.1.2 Agriculture

5.1.3 Energy

5.1.4 Entertainment

5.1.5 Oil & Gas

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Latin America

5.2.2.1 Brazil

5.2.2.2 Mexico

5.2.2.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Europe

5.2.4.1 United Kingdom

5.2.4.2 Germany

5.2.4.3 France

5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Israel

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 DJI

6.4.2 Intel Corporation

6.4.3 Alphabet Inc.

6.4.4 Parrot SA

6.4.5 Yuneec International

6.4.6 3D Robotics

6.4.7 Drone Delivery Canada

6.4.8 The Boeing Company

6.4.9 BirdsEyeView Aerobotics

6.4.10 PrecisionHawk

6.4.11 Syma

6.4.12 Terra Drone Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

