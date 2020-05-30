Global Double Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027

As per the latest research citings presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) by 2020, approximately 57% of the global burden of the disease will be associated with non-communicable diseases. It further caters to the burgeoning requirement of biomolecules and lyophilized drugs for its treatment which increases the demand for double chamber prefilled syringes.

Glass is presently leading the material segment for a double chamber prefilled syringes market. The ergonomic features associated with glass which increase its popularity as the most desirable material for the manufacturing of double chamber prefilled syringes are transparency, non-reactivity with chemical moieties, antileaching properties, etc. Furthermore, it prevents oxidation, hydrolysis, and reduction reaction of the drug compounds present in the prefilled syringe, however, the fragile nature is the biggest obstacle faced by the glass as a product material. Plastics are expected to register marvelous market growth during the forecast period owing to the technological advancement in the development of cyclic olefin copolymers. Polymers exhibit minimal drug absorption, offer compatibility with a wide range of drug molecules, additionally improved resilience to pH range and reduced surface reactivity further increases its demand as a material for the manufacturing of double chamber prefilled syringes worldwide.

Hospital pharmacy is currently spearheading the distribution channel segment for a double chamber prefilled syringes market. Injectable has a rapid onset of action and fatal outcomes in cases of overdose hence, it becomes imperative for the hospital pharmacist to diligently compound the injectable in accordance with the physician’s prescription. Retail pharmacies are gaining huge attraction in the developing world on account of the huge discount provided by the retailers on the purchase of essential medicines and the ability to serve patients in remote locations.

North America is presently dominating the geography segment for a double chamber prefilled syringes market. Increasing demand for biologics and lyophilized drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases primarily drives the double chamber prefilled syringes market growth in the region. As per the latest research citings presented by the National Health Council (NHC), approximately 40% of the American population suffers from a chronic disease that requires immediate medical intervention. Additionally, the domicile of major players such as Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., etc. further accentuates the market growth in the region. Europe is placed in second place in the regional segment primarily due to a supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA) for the double chamber prefilled syringes market growth. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period primarily due to the developing healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, it serves as a potential opportunity for western players to establish subsidiaries and retail outlets in the Asia Pacific region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of double chamber prefilled syringes are NIPRO PHARMA CORPORATION, Pfizer, Inc., Credence MedSystems, Inc., Ypsomed AG., Vetter Pharma International GmbH., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., MAEDA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., AbbVie, Inc., Gerresheimer Bünde GmbH and Baxter AG.

Market Key Takeaways:

Rising prevalence of chronic and rare diseases worldwide

Technological advancement in the development of double chamber prefilled syringes further accentuate its market growth

Increasing demand for biologics and lyophilized chemical moieties to be injected as medicines for the treatment of rare diseases

