Global DNA Forensic Market 2020: Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, Size & Share, Segmentation and Competitive-Strategies till 2024
April 6, 2020
The Global DNA Forensic Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the DNA Forensic market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the DNA Forensic market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global DNA Forensic market.
This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the DNA Forensic market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the DNA Forensic market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global DNA Forensic market. The DNA Forensic market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the DNA Forensic market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global DNA Forensic market.
According to this study, over the next five years the DNA Forensic market will register a 18.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5005 million by 2024, from US$ 2551.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in DNA Forensic business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of DNA Forensic market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the DNA Forensic value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Equipment
Supplies
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Law Enforcement
Biodefense
Healthcare
Physical Security
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Roche
Morpho (Safran)
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Agilent Technologies
Laboratory Corporation
Illumina
QIAGEN
Promega
LGC Forensics
GE Healthcare
NEC
Applied DNA Sciences Inc
ZyGEM
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global DNA Forensic market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of DNA Forensic market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global DNA Forensic players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the DNA Forensic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of DNA Forensic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
