GLOBAL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER LABORATORY TESTING MARKET SIZE, STATUS AND FORECAST 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Quest Diagnostics

LabCorp

23 and Me

Any Lab Test Now

Color Genomics

Pathway Genomics

Konica Minolta

Myriad Genetics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing

Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Health

Genetic

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing

1.4.3 Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Health

1.5.3 Genetic

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Quest Diagnostics

13.1.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details

13.1.2 Quest Diagnostics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Quest Diagnostics Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Introduction

13.1.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development

13.2 LabCorp

13.2.1 LabCorp Company Details

13.2.2 LabCorp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 LabCorp Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Introduction

13.2.4 LabCorp Revenue in Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 LabCorp Recent Development

13.3 23 and Me

13.3.1 23 and Me Company Details

13.3.2 23 and Me Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 23 and Me Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Introduction

13.3.4 23 and Me Revenue in Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 23 and Me Recent Development

13.4 Any Lab Test Now

13.4.1 Any Lab Test Now Company Details

13.4.2 Any Lab Test Now Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Any Lab Test Now Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Introduction

13.4.4 Any Lab Test Now Revenue in Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Any Lab Test Now Recent Development

13.5 Color Genomics

13.5.1 Color Genomics Company Details

13.5.2 Color Genomics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Color Genomics Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Introduction

13.5.4 Color Genomics Revenue in Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Color Genomics Recent Development

13.6 Pathway Genomics

13.6.1 Pathway Genomics Company Details

13.6.2 Pathway Genomics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Pathway Genomics Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Introduction

13.6.4 Pathway Genomics Revenue in Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Pathway Genomics Recent Development

13.7 Konica Minolta

13.7.1 Konica Minolta Company Details

13.7.2 Konica Minolta Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Konica Minolta Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Introduction

13.7.4 Konica Minolta Revenue in Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Konica Minolta Recent Development

13.8 Myriad Genetics

13.8.1 Myriad Genetics Company Details

13.8.2 Myriad Genetics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Myriad Genetics Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Introduction

13.8.4 Myriad Genetics Revenue in Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Myriad Genetics Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

