Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

This report researches the worldwide Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SASA

Oxxynova

Teijin

JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno

INVISTA

Eastman

Fiber Intermediate Products

SK

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Breakdown Data by by Type

Flake DMT

Oval DMT

Liquid DMT

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Breakdown Data by Application

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) :

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Flake DMT

1.4.3 Oval DMT

1.4.4 Liquid DMT

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

1.5.3 Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production

2.1.1 Global Product Name Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Product Name Production 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Product Name Capacity 2015-2026

2.1.4 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)

3.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production

4.2.2 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production

4.3.2 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production

4.4.2 China Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production

4.5.2 Japan Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Import & Export

Chapter Five: Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.4 Brazil

5.5.5 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Type

6.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 SASA

8.1.1 SASA Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

8.1.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Oxxynova

8.2.1 Oxxynova Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

8.2.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Teijin

8.3.1 Teijin Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

8.3.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno

8.4.1 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

8.4.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 INVISTA

8.5.1 INVISTA Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

8.5.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Eastman

8.6.1 Eastman Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

8.6.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Fiber Intermediate Products

8.7.1 Fiber Intermediate Products Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

8.7.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 SK

8.8.1 SK Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

8.8.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Forecast 2020-2026

9.1.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Forecast 2020-2026

9.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.3.2 U.S.

10.3.3 Canada

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 U.K.

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Taiwan

10.5.8 Indonesia

10.5.9 Thailand

10.5.10 Malaysia

10.5.11 Philippines

10.5.12 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Forecast by Country 2020-2026

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.3 Brazil

10.6.4 Argentina

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 Saudi Arabia

10.7.4 U.A.E

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Upstream Market

11.1.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Raw Material

11.1.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Distributors

11.5 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

