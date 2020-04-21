Global Digital Transformation Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

Global Digital Transformation Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025April 21, 2020
Digital Transformation is not necessarily about digital technology, but about the fact that technology, which is digital, allows people to solve their traditional problems. And they prefer this digital solution to the old solution.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2356680
North America dominates the global market, which can be attributed to the increasing popularity of the Internet and the accelerated use of different types of online payment models, especially in the retail sector. However, due to the rapid increase in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises and the continuous expansion of the service industry, it is expected that the digital transformation will continue to grow in the Asia-Pacific region.
In 2017, the global Digital Transformation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Oracle
Microsoft
Apple
SAP SE
Dell EMC
Hewlett Packard
CA Technologies
Adobe Systems
Capgemini Group
Kelltontech Solutions
Accenture PLC
Cognizant Technology Solutions
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC)
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Alibaba
Tencent
Huawei
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium Enterprise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Transformation are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-digital-transformation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Large Enterprise
1.4.3 Small and Medium Enterprise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 IT and Telecom
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Retail
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Transformation Market Size
2.2 Digital Transformation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Transformation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Transformation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Digital Transformation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Digital Transformation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Transformation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Digital Transformation Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Digital Transformation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Digital Transformation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Transformation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Digital Transformation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Digital Transformation Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Digital Transformation Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Digital Transformation Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Digital Transformation Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Digital Transformation Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Digital Transformation Key Players in China
7.3 China Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
7.4 China Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Digital Transformation Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Digital Transformation Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Transformation Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Digital Transformation Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Digital Transformation Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Digital Transformation Key Players in India
10.3 India Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
10.4 India Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Digital Transformation Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Digital Transformation Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Google
12.3.1 Google Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.3.4 Google Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Google Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Apple
12.5.1 Apple Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.5.4 Apple Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Apple Recent Development
12.6 SAP SE
12.6.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.6.4 SAP SE Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.7 Dell EMC
12.7.1 Dell EMC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.7.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
12.8 Hewlett Packard
12.8.1 Hewlett Packard Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.8.4 Hewlett Packard Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Hewlett Packard Recent Development
12.9 CA Technologies
12.9.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.9.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Adobe Systems
12.10.1 Adobe Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.10.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development
12.11 Capgemini Group
12.12 Kelltontech Solutions
12.13 Accenture PLC
12.14 Cognizant Technology Solutions
12.15 PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC)
12.16 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
12.17 Alibaba
12.18 Tencent
12.19 Huawei
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2356680
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155