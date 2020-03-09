Global Digital Isolator Market size, historical growth, analysis, opportunities and forecast to 2026

“Digital Isolator Market Overview Forecast To 2026

Digital isolators are used in the DC/DC converters in solar inverters and battery-powered industrial equipment. Several manufacturers are developing isolation-integrated DC/DC converters, which provide better features and higher safety. These isolators are also used in CAN Bus, primarily for the purpose of automation in the automotive and Industrial sector.

The growing demand for noise-free electronics and the increasing usage of renewable energy sources are driving the growth of the market. Further, digital isolators are increasingly being used as a substitute for optocouplers; this is contributing to the growth of the digital isolator market. However, digital isolators’ inability to transmit low-frequency signals without the use of modulators and their high costs are restraining the growth of this market.

The market for gate drivers is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. This market growth can be attributed to the wide use of gate drivers in engines of electric vehicles and the large-scale electrification of automobiles in developed economies, such as the US, Germany, Japan, and the Nordic Countries. Gate drivers are also used to drive motors in the industrial sector.

The Digital Isolator market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Isolator.

This Research report comes up with the size of the global Digital Isolator Market for the base year 2020 and the forecast between 2020 and 2026.

The following manufacturers are assessed in this report in terms of sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, Silicon Labs, Broadcom, ROHM Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, NXP Semiconductor, NVE, Vicor, Murata Manufacturing, National Instruments

Types of Digital Isolator covered are:

Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling, Giant Magnetoresistive

Applications of Digital Isolator covered are:

Gate Drivers, DC/DC Converters, ADCs, USB & Other Communication Ports, CAN Isolation, Others

The Global Digital Isolator Market report analyses the production of goods, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a detailed manner. Furthermore, the report examines the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, trends in sales, cost analysis, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, industrial statistics, demand and supply ratio, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Digital Isolator Market report.

Regional Analysis For Digital Isolator Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Digital Isolator market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

The objectives of the report are:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of Digital Isolator Industry in the global market.

– To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for leading players.

– To determine, explain and forecast the market by type, end use, and region.

– To analyze the market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks of global key regions.

– To find out significant trends and factors driving or restraining the market growth.

– To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

– To critically analyze each submarket in terms of individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

– To understand competitive developments such as agreements, expansions, new product launches, and possessions in the market.

– To strategically outline the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

