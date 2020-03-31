Global Digital Banking Market 2020 Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

In 2017, the global Digital Banking market size was 5180 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.3% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Digital Banking market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

United States is the largest countries of digital banking in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 48.73% the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 30.22%, 16.54%.

Europe countries like Germany, UK and Spain are developing fast, so does India, which is offering service for many banks and other corporations. There are a few vendors developing digital banking in China, such as IT companies Huawei, Sunline are participating the digital banking business, and they may show a rapid development.

The key players covered in this study

Urban FT

Kony

Backbase

Technisys

Infosys

Digiliti Money

Innofis

Mobilearth

D3 Banking Technology

Alkami

Q2

Misys

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC

Mobile

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Banking are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 PC

1.4.3 Mobile

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Banking Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Retail Digital Banking

1.5.3 SME Digital Banking

1.5.4 Corporate Digital Banking

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Banking Market Size

2.2 Digital Banking Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Banking Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Banking Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Banking Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Banking Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Digital Banking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Digital Banking Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Digital Banking Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Banking Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Banking Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Digital Banking Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Digital Banking Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Digital Banking Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Digital Banking Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Digital Banking Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Digital Banking Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Digital Banking Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Digital Banking Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Digital Banking Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Digital Banking Key Players in China

7.3 China Digital Banking Market Size by Type

7.4 China Digital Banking Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Digital Banking Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Digital Banking Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Digital Banking Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Digital Banking Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Banking Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Digital Banking Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Banking Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Banking Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Digital Banking Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Digital Banking Key Players in India

10.3 India Digital Banking Market Size by Type

10.4 India Digital Banking Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Digital Banking Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Digital Banking Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Digital Banking Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Digital Banking Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Urban FT

12.1.1 Urban FT Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.1.4 Urban FT Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Urban FT Recent Development

12.2 Kony

12.2.1 Kony Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.2.4 Kony Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Kony Recent Development

12.3 Backbase

12.3.1 Backbase Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.3.4 Backbase Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Backbase Recent Development

12.4 Technisys

12.4.1 Technisys Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.4.4 Technisys Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Technisys Recent Development

12.5 Infosys

12.5.1 Infosys Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.5.4 Infosys Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Infosys Recent Development

12.6 Digiliti Money

12.6.1 Digiliti Money Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.6.4 Digiliti Money Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Digiliti Money Recent Development

12.7 Innofis

12.7.1 Innofis Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.7.4 Innofis Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Innofis Recent Development

12.8 Mobilearth

12.8.1 Mobilearth Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.8.4 Mobilearth Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Mobilearth Recent Development

12.9 DChapter Three: Banking Technology

12.9.1 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.9.4 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Recent Development

12.10 Alkami

12.10.1 Alkami Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.10.4 Alkami Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Alkami Recent Development

12.11 Q2

12.12 Misys

12.13 SAP

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

