Global Diamond Slurry Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Diamond Slurry Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diamond Slurry market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Diamond Slurry market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Diamond Slurry market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Diamond Slurry Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Diamond Slurry market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Diamond Slurry Market by Product Type (Water-based, Oil-based & Emulsions), By Application (Sapphire, SiC, GaN, Glasses, Metals & Others), By End Use (Electronics & Optoelectronics, Disc Drives, Power Devices & Others) and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Diamond Slurry market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Diamond Slurry market is projected to be US$ 142.8 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 204.9 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Slurries are a mixture of water, and small particles of solid, wherein these particles are not suspended in liquid but maintained by agitation. Generally, slurries have high viscosity as compared to other suspensions. In diamond slurries, the particles are usually a micron-sized diamond, and the carrier could be oil or water. Diamond slurries are majorly used for polishing ceramics, glass, metals and other materials to provide a mirror-like finish. Lapping is the process of providing finish to rough surfaces with the use of slurries, paste, etc. for products that require very tight tolerances of flatness, parallelism, thickness or finish. Diamond slurries are available as oil-soluble, water-soluble, or as emulsions. Chemical of the carrier fluid is controlled to ensure that they are compatible during processes.

The water-soluble slurry is used for polishing and lapping of ceramic and metals. These slurries are widely used for silicon carbide, sapphire, ruby, tungsten carbide, and other hard materials. This product does not dry up when it’s exposed to air, which makes it ideal for use as a substitute for oil-based polishing fluids, moreover, these slurries have high removal rates. The oil-based slurry contains additives to enhance performance and control stability and viscosity. These slurries provide excellent wetting properties and lubrication, which leads to optimum material removal rate and flawless surface quality. General applications of oil-based slurry are lapping and polishing of ceramics and sapphire, implants and superfinishing of hard materials. Emulsion-based slurries have the advantages of both oil-based and water-based slurries. It gives high material removal rates owed to good wetting and lubricating properties. Common applications of emulsion-based slurry are lapping and polishing of ceramics and metals. There are extensive applications of diamond slurry such as Sapphire, GaN, glasses, plastics, and metals, etc. Also, there are several industries where diamond slurries are used in electronics and optoelectronics, disc drives, power devices, etc.

Global Diamond Slurry Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

Growth of the electronics industry globally is expected to boost the demand for diamond slurries in the coming years. For instance, a leading player in the electronics industry Apple uses diamond slurry to clean and polish their mobile devices and wristwatch, which is expected to enhance the market growth favorably.

Availability of different types of CMP slurries, which has the same application in the end-use industry may act as a limitation on the growth of the diamond slurry market.

Innovation in mono and polycrystalline diamonds is going to bolster the market growth in the coming years. For example, HYPERION„¢ diamond has been developed by a surface-modifying mono-crystalline diamond that transforms the surface texture of mono-crystalline diamond from having just a few cutting points to one where there are many fine and distinct features. The surface-modified, mono-crystalline diamond with the increased numbers of pits and spikes out-performs polycrystalline diamond in lapping and polishing of semiconductor materials

Global Diamond Slurry market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Water-based, Oil-based & Emulsions. The Oil-based segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by Emulsions segment. Based on application, the market is segmented into Sapphire, SiC, GaN, Glasses, Metals & Others. The Sapphire, SiC, GaN segment accounts for a majority share in the global Diamond Slurry market. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into Electronics & Optoelectronics, Disc Drives, Power Devices & Others. Electronics & Optoelectronics segment accounts for a majority share in the Global Diamond Slurry Market.

Global Diamond Slurry Market Attractiveness Index by Product Type, 2018

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global Diamond Slurry market, followed by Europe.

The research report on the global Diamond Slurry market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Lapmaster, Kemet, Engis Corp., Asahi Diamond Ind., Mipox Corporation, Fujimi Inc., Grish Hitech, Resiton, NanoDiamond Products, Sun Marketing Group, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., etc.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Water-based

Oil-based & Emulsions

Application

Sapphire

SiC

GaN

Glasses

Metals & Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Lapmaster

Kemet

Engis Corp.

Asahi Diamond Ind.

Mipox Corporation

Fujimi Inc.

Grish Hitech

Resiton

NanoDiamond Products

Sun Marketing Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Key Insights Covered: Global Diamond Slurry Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Diamond Slurry industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Diamond Slurry industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Diamond Slurry industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Diamond Slurry industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Diamond Slurry industry.

Research Methodology: Global Diamond Slurry Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

