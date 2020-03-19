Global Diamond Bur Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

This report presents the worldwide Diamond Bur market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4114997

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dentsply

Horico

Komet Dental

Kerr Dental

NTI

Mani

Johnson Promident

Microcopy

Hu Friedy

Strauss

Lasco Diamond

DFS-DIAMON GmbH

MICRODONT

Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH

Beebur Med

M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies

JOTA AG

A&M Instruments,Inc

Qiyang

Diamond Bur Breakdown Data by Type

Single-Use

Multi-Use

Diamond Bur Breakdown Data by Application

High-speed air driven hand pieces

Slow bending hand pieces

Slow straight hand pieces

Diamond Bur Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Diamond Bur Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Diamond Bur status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Diamond Bur manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, manufacturers, type and application.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Diamond Bur :

History Year: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Diamond Bur market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-diamond-bur-market-insights-forecast-to-2026

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Diamond Bur Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Diamond Bur Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.4.2 Single-Use

1.4.3 Multi-Use

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Diamond Bur Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 High-speed air driven hand pieces

1.5.3 Slow bending hand pieces

1.5.4 Slow straight hand pieces

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Diamond Bur Market Size

2.1.1 Global Diamond Bur Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Diamond Bur Production 2015-2026

2.2 Diamond Bur Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Diamond Bur Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Diamond Bur Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Diamond Bur Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Diamond Bur Market

2.4 Key Trends for Diamond Bur Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Diamond Bur Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Diamond Bur Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Diamond Bur Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Diamond Bur Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Diamond Bur Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Diamond Bur Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.3 Diamond Bur Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Diamond Bur Production by Regions

4.1 Global Diamond Bur Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Diamond Bur Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Diamond Bur Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Diamond Bur Production

4.2.2 North America Diamond Bur Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Diamond Bur Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Diamond Bur Production

4.3.2 Europe Diamond Bur Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Diamond Bur Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Diamond Bur Production

4.4.2 China Diamond Bur Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Diamond Bur Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Diamond Bur Production

4.5.2 Japan Diamond Bur Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Diamond Bur Import & Export

Chapter Five: Diamond Bur Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Diamond Bur Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Diamond Bur Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Diamond Bur Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Diamond Bur Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Diamond Bur Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Diamond Bur Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Diamond Bur Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Diamond Bur Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Diamond Bur Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Diamond Bur Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Diamond Bur Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Diamond Bur Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Diamond Bur Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Diamond Bur Production by Type

6.2 Global Diamond Bur Revenue by Type

6.3 Diamond Bur Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Diamond Bur Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Diamond Bur Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Diamond Bur Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Dentsply

8.1.1 Dentsply Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Dentsply Diamond Bur Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Dentsply Diamond Bur Product Description

8.1.5 Dentsply Recent Development

8.2 Horico

8.2.1 Horico Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Horico Diamond Bur Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Horico Diamond Bur Product Description

8.2.5 Horico Recent Development

8.3 Komet Dental

8.3.1 Komet Dental Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Komet Dental Diamond Bur Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Komet Dental Diamond Bur Product Description

8.3.5 Komet Dental Recent Development

8.4 Kerr Dental

8.4.1 Kerr Dental Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Kerr Dental Diamond Bur Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Kerr Dental Diamond Bur Product Description

8.4.5 Kerr Dental Recent Development

8.5 NTI

8.5.1 NTI Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 NTI Diamond Bur Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 NTI Diamond Bur Product Description

8.5.5 NTI Recent Development

8.6 Mani

8.6.1 Mani Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Mani Diamond Bur Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Mani Diamond Bur Product Description

8.6.5 Mani Recent Development

8.7 Johnson Promident

8.7.1 Johnson Promident Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Johnson Promident Diamond Bur Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Johnson Promident Diamond Bur Product Description

8.7.5 Johnson Promident Recent Development

8.8 Microcopy

8.8.1 Microcopy Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Microcopy Diamond Bur Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Microcopy Diamond Bur Product Description

8.8.5 Microcopy Recent Development

8.9 Hu Friedy

8.9.1 Hu Friedy Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Hu Friedy Diamond Bur Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Hu Friedy Diamond Bur Product Description

8.9.5 Hu Friedy Recent Development

8.10 Strauss

8.10.1 Strauss Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Strauss Diamond Bur Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Strauss Diamond Bur Product Description

8.10.5 Strauss Recent Development

8.11 Lasco Diamond

8.12 DFS-DIAMON GmbH

8.13 MICRODONT

8.14 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH

8.15 Beebur Med

8.16 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies

8.17 JOTA AG

8.18 A&M Instruments,Inc

8.19 Qiyang

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Diamond Bur Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Diamond Bur Production Forecast 2020-2026

9.1.2 Global Diamond Bur Revenue Forecast 2020-2026

9.2 Diamond Bur Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Diamond Bur Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Diamond Bur Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Diamond Bur Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Diamond Bur Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Diamond Bur Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

10.3.2 U.S.

10.3.3 Canada

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 U.K.

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Taiwan

10.5.8 Indonesia

10.5.9 Thailand

10.5.10 Malaysia

10.5.11 Philippines

10.5.12 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.3 Brazil

10.6.4 Argentina

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 Saudi Arabia

10.7.4 U.A.E

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Diamond Bur Sales Channels

11.2.2 Diamond Bur Distributors

11.3 Diamond Bur Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Diamond Bur Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4114997

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155