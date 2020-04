Global Data Center Interconnect Market 2020 Key Growth Driven Factors and Opportunity Assessment

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research on Global Data Center Interconnect Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. A team of experienced and consummate market research professionals persistently track key industries to spot key developments, unmet needs and possible growth opportunities. A numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities have been considered while studying market for preparing this Data Center Interconnect report. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly changing business environment.

Global Data Center Interconnect Market is expected to reach USD 9,762.59 Million by 2025 from USD 4,000.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.9% forecast to 2025.

If you are involved in the Data Center Interconnect industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By type (Product, Services, Product), Application (workload and data storage mobility, shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters, real time disaster recovery and business continuity), End User (CNPS/ICPS, communication service providers, enterprises, government), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia–Pacific, South America, Middle-East &Africa)

Key Market Competitors: Data Center Interconnect Industry

Cisco Systems, Inc. is going to dominate the data center interconnect market following Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Ciena Corporation, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation., ADVA Optical Networking, Juniper Networks, Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Extreme Networks, Inc., Fiber Mountain, Inc., Pluribus Networks, ZTE Corporation, RANOVUS Inc., FUJITSU and Megaport among others.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Some of the major factors driving the market for global data center interconnect are the data centers concentrating on the reduction of high power consumption, WAN consolidation and bandwidth requirements. Enhanced enterprise demand from vertical and rapid conversion into cloud-based services is the other factor which will drive the demand of global data center interconnect market.

Competitive Landscape and Data Center Interconnect Market Share Analysis

Data Center Interconnect market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Data Center Interconnect market.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Data Center Interconnect market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Data Center Interconnect market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Global Data Center Interconnect Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Data Center Interconnect report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

The Data center interconnect market is dominated by services with 57.1% market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period.

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Data Center Interconnect overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

Competitors – In this section, various Data Center Interconnect industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Data Center Interconnect Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Data Center Interconnect is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Data Center Interconnect Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Data Center Interconnect Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Data Center Interconnect Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

