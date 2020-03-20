GLOBAL DATA AND ANALYTICS SERVICE MARKET 2020 – APPLICATIONS, TRENDS, DEMAND, REGIONAL ANALYSIS, BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND FORECAST REPORT TO 2025

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Data and Analytics Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Data and Analytics Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data and Analytics Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Data and Analytics Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Customized Service

Standardized Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

DXC Technology

Infosys

PwC

Deloitte

Accenture

SAP

Ernst & Young

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

KPMG

Genpact

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data and Analytics Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Data and Analytics Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data and Analytics Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data and Analytics Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Data and Analytics Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Data and Analytics Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Data and Analytics Service Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Data and Analytics Service Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Data and Analytics Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 Customized Service

2.3 Data and Analytics Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Data and Analytics Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Data and Analytics Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Data and Analytics Service Segment by Application

2.4.1 SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

2.4.2 Large Enterprise

2.5 Data and Analytics Service Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Data and Analytics Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Data and Analytics Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Data and Analytics Service by Players

3.1 Global Data and Analytics Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Data and Analytics Service Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Data and Analytics Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Data and Analytics Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Data and Analytics Service by Regions

4.1 Data and Analytics Service Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Data and Analytics Service Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Data and Analytics Service Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Data and Analytics Service Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Data and Analytics Service Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Data and Analytics Service Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Data and Analytics Service Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Data and Analytics Service Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Data and Analytics Service Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Data and Analytics Service Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Data and Analytics Service Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Data and Analytics Service by Countries

7.2 Europe Data and Analytics Service Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Data and Analytics Service Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Data and Analytics Service by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Data and Analytics Service Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Data and Analytics Service Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Data and Analytics Service Market Forecast

10.1 Global Data and Analytics Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Data and Analytics Service Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Data and Analytics Service Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Data and Analytics Service Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Data and Analytics Service Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Data and Analytics Service Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Data and Analytics Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 DXC Technology

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Data and Analytics Service Product Offered

11.2.3 DXC Technology Data and Analytics Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 DXC Technology News

11.3 Infosys

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Data and Analytics Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Infosys Data and Analytics Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Infosys News

11.4 PwC

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Data and Analytics Service Product Offered

11.4.3 PwC Data and Analytics Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 PwC News

11.5 Deloitte

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Data and Analytics Service Product Offered

11.5.3 Deloitte Data and Analytics Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Deloitte News

11.6 Accenture

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Data and Analytics Service Product Offered

11.6.3 Accenture Data and Analytics Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Accenture News

11.7 SAP

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Data and Analytics Service Product Offered

11.7.3 SAP Data and Analytics Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 SAP News

11.8 Ernst & Young

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Data and Analytics Service Product Offered

11.8.3 Ernst & Young Data and Analytics Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Ernst & Young News

11.9 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Data and Analytics Service Product Offered

11.9.3 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Data and Analytics Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) News

11.10 KPMG

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Data and Analytics Service Product Offered

11.10.3 KPMG Data and Analytics Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 KPMG News

11.11 Genpact

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

