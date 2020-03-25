Global Customer Engagement Software Market 2020, Demand, Size, Share, Key Companies, Business Growth Opportunities, Revenue and Forecast Till 2023

Customer engagement software is broadly defined as software that manages customer communications and interactions throughout a variety of channels and touchpoints. True customer engagement software encompasses the full span of customer interactions, guiding current and potential customers through their journey.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Customer Engagement Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Customer Engagement Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

On-premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Salesforce.com

Oracle

SAP

IBM

Avaya

Calabrio

Genesys

Astute Solutions

Zendesk

Doxim

Intercom

Medallia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Customer Engagement Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Customer Engagement Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Customer Engagement Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Customer Engagement Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Customer Engagement Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Customer Engagement Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Customer Engagement Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-premise

2.2.2 Cloud-based

2.3 Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Customer Engagement Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 SMEs

2.4.2 Large Enterprises

2.5 Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Customer Engagement Software by Players

3.1 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Customer Engagement Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Customer Engagement Software by Regions

4.1 Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Customer Engagement Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Customer Engagement Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Customer Engagement Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Customer Engagement Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Customer Engagement Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Customer Engagement Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Customer Engagement Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Customer Engagement Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Customer Engagement Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Customer Engagement Software Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Customer Engagement Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Customer Engagement Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Salesforce.com

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Customer Engagement Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Salesforce.com Customer Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Salesforce.com News

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Customer Engagement Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Oracle Customer Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Oracle News

11.3 SAP

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Customer Engagement Software Product Offered

11.3.3 SAP Customer Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SAP News

11.4 IBM

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Customer Engagement Software Product Offered

11.4.3 IBM Customer Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 IBM News

11.5 Avaya

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Customer Engagement Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Avaya Customer Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Avaya News

11.6 Calabrio

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Customer Engagement Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Calabrio Customer Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Calabrio News

11.7 Genesys

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Customer Engagement Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Genesys Customer Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Genesys News

11.8 Astute Solutions

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Customer Engagement Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Astute Solutions Customer Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Astute Solutions News

11.9 Zendesk

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Customer Engagement Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Zendesk Customer Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Zendesk News

11.10 Doxim

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Customer Engagement Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Doxim Customer Engagement Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Doxim News

11.11 Intercom

11.12 Medallia

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

