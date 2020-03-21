GLOBAL CROWDFUNDING MARKET 2020 BY APPLICATIONS, REVENUE, STRATEGIES, TOP PLAYERS, COMPETITOR-ANALYSIS, REGIONAL-OUTLOOK, MARKET-SHARE, INDUSTRY-SIZE AND FORECAST 2025

GLOBAL CROWDFUNDING MARKET 2020 BY APPLICATIONS, REVENUE, STRATEGIES, TOP PLAYERS, COMPETITOR-ANALYSIS, REGIONAL-OUTLOOK, MARKET-SHARE, INDUSTRY-SIZE AND FORECAST 2025March 21, 2020
Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.
The crowdfunding business first appeared in the UK in 2007, then developed rapidly in the US market. The Chinese market only started in 2013. With the rapid rise of China’s technology finance, the crowdfunding industry has developed rapidly in China. Since 2018, China has surpassed the United States to become the world’s largest player.
China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 37% the global market in 2018, while Europe and United States were about 18%, 33%.
Although the market size of Crowdfunding brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Crowdfunding field hastily.
According to this study, over the next five years the Crowdfunding market will register a 16.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 21480 million by 2024, from US$ 9989.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Crowdfunding business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Crowdfunding market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Crowdfunding value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Reward-based Crowdfunding
Equity Crowdfunding
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Cultural Industries
Technology
Product
Healthcare
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kickstarter
Indiegogo
GoFundMe
Fundable
Crowdcube
GoGetFunding
Patreon
Crowdfunder
CircleUp
AngelList
RocketHub
DonorsChoose
Crowdfunder UK
FundRazr
Companisto
Campfire
Milaap
Crowdo
CrowdPlus
Modian
DemoHour
Alibaba
Jingdong
Suning
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Crowdfunding market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Crowdfunding market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Crowdfunding players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Crowdfunding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Crowdfunding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Crowdfunding Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Crowdfunding Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Crowdfunding Segment by Type
2.2.1 Reward-based Crowdfunding
2.2.2 Equity Crowdfunding
2.2.3 Donation and Other
2.3 Crowdfunding Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Crowdfunding Segment by Application
2.4.1 Cultural Industries
2.4.2 Technology
2.4.3 Product
2.4.4 Healthcare
2.4.5 Other
2.5 Crowdfunding Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Crowdfunding by Players
3.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Crowdfunding Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Crowdfunding by Regions
4.1 Crowdfunding Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Crowdfunding Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Crowdfunding Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Crowdfunding Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Crowdfunding Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Crowdfunding Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Crowdfunding Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Crowdfunding Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Crowdfunding Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Crowdfunding Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Crowdfunding Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Crowdfunding by Countries
7.2 Europe Crowdfunding Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Crowdfunding Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Crowdfunding by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Crowdfunding Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Crowdfunding Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Crowdfunding Market Forecast
10.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Crowdfunding Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Crowdfunding Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Crowdfunding Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Crowdfunding Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Kickstarter
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered
11.1.3 Kickstarter Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Kickstarter News
11.2 Indiegogo
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered
11.2.3 Indiegogo Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Indiegogo News
11.3 GoFundMe
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered
11.3.3 GoFundMe Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 GoFundMe News
11.4 Fundable
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered
11.4.3 Fundable Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Fundable News
11.5 Crowdcube
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered
11.5.3 Crowdcube Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Crowdcube News
11.6 GoGetFunding
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered
11.6.3 GoGetFunding Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 GoGetFunding News
11.7 Patreon
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered
11.7.3 Patreon Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Patreon News
11.8 Crowdfunder
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered
11.8.3 Crowdfunder Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Crowdfunder News
11.9 CircleUp
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered
11.9.3 CircleUp Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 CircleUp News
11.10 AngelList
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered
11.10.3 AngelList Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 AngelList News
11.11 RocketHub
11.12 DonorsChoose
11.13 Crowdfunder UK
11.14 FundRazr
11.15 Companisto
11.16 Campfire
11.17 Milaap
11.18 Crowdo
11.19 CrowdPlus
11.20 Modian
11.21 DemoHour
11.22 Alibaba
11.23 Jingdong
11.24 Suning
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
