GLOBAL CROWDFUNDING MARKET 2020 BY APPLICATIONS, REVENUE, STRATEGIES, TOP PLAYERS, COMPETITOR-ANALYSIS, REGIONAL-OUTLOOK, MARKET-SHARE, INDUSTRY-SIZE AND FORECAST 2025

Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.

The crowdfunding business first appeared in the UK in 2007, then developed rapidly in the US market. The Chinese market only started in 2013. With the rapid rise of China’s technology finance, the crowdfunding industry has developed rapidly in China. Since 2018, China has surpassed the United States to become the world’s largest player.

China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 37% the global market in 2018, while Europe and United States were about 18%, 33%.

Although the market size of Crowdfunding brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Crowdfunding field hastily.

According to this study, over the next five years the Crowdfunding market will register a 16.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 21480 million by 2024, from US$ 9989.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Crowdfunding business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Crowdfunding market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Crowdfunding value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

GoFundMe

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoGetFunding

Patreon

Crowdfunder

CircleUp

AngelList

RocketHub

DonorsChoose

Crowdfunder UK

FundRazr

Companisto

Campfire

Milaap

Crowdo

CrowdPlus

Modian

DemoHour

Alibaba

Jingdong

Suning

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Crowdfunding market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Crowdfunding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Crowdfunding players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Crowdfunding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Crowdfunding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Crowdfunding Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Crowdfunding Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Crowdfunding Segment by Type

2.2.1 Reward-based Crowdfunding

2.2.2 Equity Crowdfunding

2.2.3 Donation and Other

2.3 Crowdfunding Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Crowdfunding Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cultural Industries

2.4.2 Technology

2.4.3 Product

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Crowdfunding Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Crowdfunding by Players

3.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Crowdfunding Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Crowdfunding by Regions

4.1 Crowdfunding Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Crowdfunding Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Crowdfunding Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Crowdfunding Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Crowdfunding Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Crowdfunding Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Crowdfunding Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Crowdfunding Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Crowdfunding Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Crowdfunding Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Crowdfunding Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Crowdfunding by Countries

7.2 Europe Crowdfunding Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Crowdfunding Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Crowdfunding by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Crowdfunding Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Crowdfunding Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Crowdfunding Market Forecast

10.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Crowdfunding Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Crowdfunding Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Crowdfunding Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Crowdfunding Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Kickstarter

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered

11.1.3 Kickstarter Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Kickstarter News

11.2 Indiegogo

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered

11.2.3 Indiegogo Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Indiegogo News

11.3 GoFundMe

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered

11.3.3 GoFundMe Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 GoFundMe News

11.4 Fundable

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered

11.4.3 Fundable Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Fundable News

11.5 Crowdcube

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered

11.5.3 Crowdcube Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Crowdcube News

11.6 GoGetFunding

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered

11.6.3 GoGetFunding Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 GoGetFunding News

11.7 Patreon

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered

11.7.3 Patreon Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Patreon News

11.8 Crowdfunder

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered

11.8.3 Crowdfunder Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Crowdfunder News

11.9 CircleUp

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered

11.9.3 CircleUp Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 CircleUp News

11.10 AngelList

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Crowdfunding Product Offered

11.10.3 AngelList Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 AngelList News

11.11 RocketHub

11.12 DonorsChoose

11.13 Crowdfunder UK

11.14 FundRazr

11.15 Companisto

11.16 Campfire

11.17 Milaap

11.18 Crowdo

11.19 CrowdPlus

11.20 Modian

11.21 DemoHour

11.22 Alibaba

11.23 Jingdong

11.24 Suning

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

