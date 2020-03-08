Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Crop Protection Chemicals market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Crop Protection Chemicals market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Crop Protection Chemicals market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Crop Protection Chemicals market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global crop protection chemicals market is estimated to value of over US$ 60 Bn in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value during the forecast period 2017“2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global crop protection chemicals market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global crop protection chemicals market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global crop protection chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product type, form, crop type, and region.

Crop protection is the science and practice of protecting plants from various diseases, weeds, and other pests (both vertebrate and invertebrate) that damage agricultural crops and trees. These chemicals are applied to keep avoid pest attack and weeds from destroying crops, and to add more nutrients to soil so as to increase crop yield.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Dynamics:

Major factors driving growth of the global crop protection chemicals market are increasing need for food protection and need to enhance crop yield. Rising need to ensure availability of food to meet the demand of growing population across the world is another key factor expected to lead to increasing utilization of crops protection chemicals.

Rapid urbanization across the globe has led to decrease in arable land, which has led to limited land availability, potential crop diseases, insects, pest, owing to which it has become necessary to ensure crop safety so as to obtain maximum yield.

Stringent regulations towards use of synthetic pesticides is a major factor hampering growth of the global crop protection chemicals market. Some crop protection chemicals cause illness in human beings, and also have adverse effects on the environment. As a result, governmental bodies are imposing stringent regulations to monitor production and distribution of such synthetic chemicals, and are banning their use for agricultural purposes.

However, increasing production of bio-pesticides on a large scale is a major factor expected to create lucrative business opportunities for major manufacturers in the global market over the forecast period. The current trend observed in the global market is increasing applications of herbicides and weedicides to control growth of the unwanted weeds and plant without harming the crop. This factor is expected to further drive growth of the global crop protection chemicals market to a significant extent over the next 10 years.

Analysis by Product Type:

On the basis of product type segmentation, the herbicide segment is expected to contribute major revenue share to the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The fungicide segment witnesses a highest CAGR of over 5.0%. Increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables owing to various health benefits is a major factor expected to drive growth of the fungicide segment over the forecast period, as most of the post-harvest disease in fruits are caused due to fungi and bacteria.

Analysis by Form:

Among all the form segments, the liquid segment accounts for highest share in terms of revenue in the global market. The liquid segment is projected to register highest CAGR of over 5.0% during the forecast period.

Analysis by Crop Type:

Among all the crop type segments, the fruits and vegetables segment accounted for highest revenue share in terms of revenue in 2016 in the global market. The cereal segment is expected to witness highest growth in terms of revenue and is projected to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

The market in North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of advanced farming techniques and equipment, government subsidies on bio-organic farming, and high spending power of farmers are major factors driving growth of the North America crop protection chemicals market.

The Europe market accounted for highest share in terms of revenue in the global crop protection chemicals market in 2016. The market in Europe is expected to witness considerable growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The Europe market accounted for highest revenue share in the global crop protection chemicals market. Increasing use of herbicides for farming and weed control coupled with presence of major crop protection chemical manufacturing companies in this region are major factors driving growth of the Europe crop protection chemicals market.

The Asia Pacific market accounts for significant share in terms of revenue in the global market. The Asia Pacific crop protection chemicals market is expected to witness highest growth in terms of revenue and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for food grains, increasing awareness regarding crop protection chemicals, and initiatives by government towards spreading awareness about use of bio-pesticides in countries in this region are major factors driving growth of the Asia Pacific crop protection chemicals market. Asia Pacific region is one of the major producers of agricultural products including cotton, rice, and maize. The countries in the region are primarily involved in production of various types of principal crops such as rice, pulses, and wheat, which require crop protection chemicals for better quality and yield. This are other factors further driving growth of the Asia Pacific crop protection chemicals market.

The market in Latin America accounts for over 20% of revenue share in the global market in 2017. Market penetration by major manufacturers and increasing awareness about benefits of crop protection chemicals are major factors driving growth of the Latin America crop protection chemicals market. The Latin America crop protection chemicals market is expected to witness second highest growth in terms of revenue in the global market during the forecast period. The market in Middle East and Africa accounted for over 3% share in 2016 in the global market.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of product type:

Herbicide

Fungicide

Insecticide

Others (acaricides, nematicides, and rodenticides)

Segmentation on the basis of form:

Liquid

Solid

Segmentation on the basis of crop type:

Cotton

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals

Rice

Maize

Others (sugarcane & ornamentals)

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Arysta LifeScience Corporation.

FMC Corporation

AMVAC Chemical Corporation.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Bayer Cropscience AG

Marrone Bio Innovations

Monsanto Company

Key Insights Covered: Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Crop Protection Chemicals industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Crop Protection Chemicals industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Crop Protection Chemicals industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Crop Protection Chemicals industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Crop Protection Chemicals industry.

Research Methodology: Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580